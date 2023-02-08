Today’s Cache | Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing, Zoom to lay off 1,300 workers, and more 

February 08, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST

Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing

Microsoft has introduced the AI-powered version of its search engine Bing and Edge browser, on a limited basis. The search engine uses OpenAI’s technology to answer search queries with comprehensive responses from a chatbot.

The new Bing is available in a limited preview, and users can try sample queries and sign up for the waitlist. The preview will be scaled for general users in the coming weeks.

Zoom to lay off 1,300 workers

Zoom Video Communications Inc. said it would cut about 1,300 jobs, as demand for the company’s video conferencing services slows with the waning of the pandemic, and take a related charge of up to $68 million.

Zoom will incur about $50 million to $68 million in charges related to the layoffs, according to a regulatory filing of which a substantial part of it will be spent in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.While announcing the layoffs, CEO Eric Yuan said he would take a pay cut of 98% for the coming fiscal year and forego his bonus.

Quora’s AI-supported chatbot app

Quora, the popular Q&A platform, launched public access to a new AI-powered chatbot called Poe. The chatbot allows users to ask questions, get instant answers and have back-and-forth conversations.

Initially announced in December 2022, Poe which stands for “Platform for Open Explorations” is powered by models from OpenAI and Anthropic and is available for users with verified accounts. The app is currently available on iOS with support for major platforms to be added in the coming months.

