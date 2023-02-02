Today’s Cache | Microsoft Teams Premium to get AI features, Pinterest cuts 150 jobs, and more  

February 02, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Microsoft Teams Premium to get AI features

Microsoft announced the release of a premium Teams experience that will make use of models based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT 3.5 for Premium subscribers. Updates to Teams will include a range of new features like an intelligent recap, AI-generated chapters, timeline markers, AI-generated notes and tasks, and live translations.

The company shared that the subscription will cost $7 per month for a limited period, before rising to $10 a month.

Pinterest cuts 150 jobs

Pinterest Inc. is laying off about 150 employees, around 5% of its total workforce joining a flurry of technology companies firing workers to cut costs. The job cuts came from teams across the San Francisco-based company, though not all were affected to the same degree.

Pinterest shared it will support all impacted employees with separation packages, benefits, and other services during the transition.

Instagram co-founders building AI-based news app

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the co-founders of Instagram, are working to develop a news reading app called Artifact. The app is said to be using machine learning to understand users’ interests. It may also be capable of letting users discuss articles with friends.

The app will also come with the ability to remove individual posts that promote falsehoods. Its machine-learning systems can measure how long users spend reading about different subjects, aiming to reward more deeply engaging material.

