Today’s Cache | Microsoft readies new AI model; Tesla lays off more staff; OpenAI working on Google alternative 

Microsoft readies new AI model

Microsoft is training a new, in-house AI language model large enough to compete with those from Alphabet’s Google and OpenAI. The new model, internally referred to as MAI-1, is being overseen by recently hired Mustafa Suleyman, the Google DeepMind co-founder and former CEO of AI startup Inflection.

Microsoft has been setting aside large clusters of servers with Nvidia’s graphic processing units along with large amounts of data to improve the model. However, the exact purpose of the model is yet to be determined and will depend on how well it performs. Microsoft could reportedly preview the new model as soon as its Build developer conference later this month.

Tesla lays off more staff

Electric vehicle maker Tesla started another round of layoffs that impacted staff from the software, service and engineering departments. The move comes after the Elon Musk-led automaker disbanded EV charging department following Tesla’s announcement last month that it will be reducing its global workforce by more than 10%.

Tesla has been under pressure from a slowdown in sales and an intensifying price war among automakers as elevated interest rates have slowed the adoption of electric vehicles. The company’s shares, however, were up about 1%.

OpenAI working on Google alternative

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is reportedly developing its alternative to Google’s search engine, which could be launched in the coming days. Dubbed ChatGPT search engine, the company has reportedly registered a new domain name in preparation for the launch.

The search engine from OpenAI is speculated to combine the capabilities of a web search engine like Google with the AI capabilities of ChatGPT. Search queries on the engine are thus expected to return results that include AI-generated content along with links of relevant web pages, something that has been seen in earlier launches of AI-tools capable of searching the internet to answer questions.

