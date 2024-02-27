Today’s Cache | Microsoft partners with OpenAI rival; Meta looks to counter AI abuse in elections; India features in the top five most breached countries

February 27, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Microsoft partners with OpenAI rival

Microsoft announced an artificial intelligence partnership with the French startup Mistral AI that could lessen the software giant’s reliance on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for supplying the next wave of chatbots and other generative AI products. Microsoft and Mistral did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, though Microsoft said it involved a small investment in the Paris-based startup.

Mistral AI released a public test version of its chatbot, called Le Chat, that was flooded with so much interest that a company executive said it was temporarily unavailable for part of the day. The company made a big splash by attracting big amounts of investor funding to give it a multibillion-dollar valuation just months after it was founded last spring. It was started by three French former researchers from Google and Meta and is advertises an “open-source” approach to developing AI.

Meta looks to counter AI abuse in elections

Facebook owner Meta will set up a team to tackle disinformation and the abuse of generative artificial intelligence in the run-up to the European Parliament elections in June amid concerns about election interference and misleading AI-generated content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marco Pancini, Meta’s head of EU affairs said the company will activate an Elections Operations Center to identify potential threats and put mitigations in place in real-time. Meta currently works with 26 independent fact-checking organisations across the European Union covering 22 languages and will add three new partners in Bulgaria, France, and Slovakia.

India features in the top five most breached countries

India ranked 5th in the list of most breached countries with 5.3 million leaked accounts in 2023. Globally, a total of 299.8 million accounts were breached, with the U.S. ranking first and amounting to 32% of all breaches from January through December.

Data breaches are a matter of concern as they put users at risk of being targeted with social engineering and identity theft attacks. Scammers are known to use breached data to send fake emails pretending to be from legitimate organizations. These emails might contain links with computer viruses or requests to disclose even more personal information.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT