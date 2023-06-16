Today’s Cache | Microsoft nears record high value; Twitter unsafe for LGBT+ users; EU chief affirms Huawei and ZTE ban

June 16, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated June 17, 2023 09:34 am IST

Microsoft nears record high value

Microsoft’s shares and value are nearing a record high due to optimism in the market and growing confidence in companies which are investing in generative AI technology. Microsoft’s market capitalisation was around $2.59 trillion and shares were worth around $348.10.

Microsoft’s heavy investments in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI have also helped it take some of the market share from rival Google. The software maker is further working on bringing AI upgrades to its products and revitalising the internet search experience with its AI-powered Bing chatbot which released ahead of Google’s Bard.

Twitter unsafe for LGBT+ users

Advocacy group GLAAD has stated that while most major social media platforms are poor at protecting LGBTQ+ users from hate speech and online violence, Twitter is the worst among the major names. With reference to its yearly Social Media Safety Index, GLAAD said that Twitter was “the most dangerous platform for LGBTQ people” and that its score fell when compared to last year. Others such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube also received low scores, but there was marked improvement compared to last year.

Musk’s takeover of the platform and the sharp reduction of its workforce has led to essential teams becoming non-functional. The social media platform also does not have a dedicated press email address any more. Musk too has expressed views against transgender people to over 100 million of his followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

EU chief affirms Huawei and ZTE ban

EU industry chief Thierry Breton has spoken out in support of EU countries which have decided to ban Chinese firms such as Huawei and ZTE from their telecoms network. Some member states have decided to “restrict or exclude completely” the two firms’ technology from their 5G network, Breton confirmed, and said the move was “justified.”

Huawei has been subject to legal action and sanctions across jurisdictions due to its China links and fears that the company’s technology or integration in critical infrastructure could endanger national security.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT