Today’s Cache | Microsoft may take charge of LinkedIn fine; Meta tests limiting news in Canada; Meta unveils Quest 3 headset

June 02, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Microsoft may take charge of LinkedIn fine

Microsoft is preparing to take charge of a fine levied by the Irish Data Protection Commission (IDPC) against its unit LinkedIn. The Irish regulator in 2018 investigated whether the professional networking platform broke European data protection laws through its targeted advertising strategies. However, the IDPC order on the matter is not public and Microsoft may take further action regarding the fine after reviewing a final order. Microsoft said that it expected a charge of roughly $425 million and would “increase its existing reserve for the matter.”

LinkedIn recently cut more than 700 roles and is slowly moving its operations out of China, citing the prevailing environment in the country.

Meta tests limiting news in Canada

Facebook and Instagram-parent Meta is testing limits on these two social media platforms to restrict some of its Canada-based users from viewing some news content. This will take place over the course of several weeks and will impact a small percentage of Canada-based users.

Meta’s decision is a reaction to Canada’s proposed ‘Online News Act’ which stipulates that Big Tech giants such as Google and Meta will need to compensate news and content publishers for the media they display on their sites. Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez who is behind the bill criticised Meta’s move in strong terms.

Meta unveils Quest 3 headset

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the Quest 3 virtual reality headset via his Instagram account. A promotional video by the company stated that the new headset will be 40% slimmer, has double the GPU processing power enabled by a Snapdragon chip, will deliver faster and smoother experiences, and has a higher resolution display for enhanced visuals.

The Meta Quest 3 starts at $499; earlier Quest 2 models will also be retailing at a discount from this month. More information about other products will be shared during Meta’s Connect event this fall.

