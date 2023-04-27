ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | Meta’s AI bet pays off; Law firms rushing to adopt AI; Apple working on AI-powered health coaching

April 27, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated April 28, 2023 09:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Meta’s AI bet pays off

Meta feels its investments in AI have paid off, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the technology was helping to bring more user traffic to Facebook and Instagram, as well as lifting ad sales. The company’s quarterly forecast was also higher than what analysts estimated for the social media giant.

While the technology has reportedly brought benefits to the social media company, Meta’s human workers can expect another round of layoffs in May as the company aims to reduce its workforce by around 10,000 to make 2023 a “year of efficiency,” in the words of its chief.

Law firms rushing to adopt AI

The interest in AI technology and large language models such as ChatGPT and GPT-4 is not merely restricted to the tech and business sectors, as even law firms look forward to adopting AI-powered tools and systems to ease their own workload.

One keenly awaited development is Harvey, built on OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. Sequoia Capital said that over 15,000 law firms had joined a waitlist in order to try out Harvey. While GPT-4 is not open to the public in the same way as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, researchers claimed that GPT-4 recently passed the bar exam. Alongside other global firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers also has plans to let 4,000 legal professionals try out the platform.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple working on AI-powered health coaching

The iPhone and Macbook maker is working on a project code-named ‘Quartz’ that will use both AI and data from users’ Apple Watch devices to give them personalised health coaching advice and programmes, according to Bloomberg. The initiative aims to help users eat, sleep, and exercise more effectively based on the data their smartwatch collects from them. Apple also reportedly plans to introduce mood tracking and bring an iPad health app along with iOS 17.

The premium gadget maker recently saw the launch of two retail centres in Mumbai and Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US