Today’s Cache | Meta weighs up ethics of censorship during wartime; Cisco to slash thousands of jobs for growth focus; Ensuring child safety on the internet

February 12, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

Meta weighs up ethics of censorship during wartime

Facebook-parent Meta is reviewing whether or not to censor the term ‘Zionist’ and its usage across apps as social media users both promote and condemn the nationalist 19th century ideology used to defend the existence of the state of Israel. Many social media users employ the term to attack all Jewish people in general, which is a form of antisemitism. However, others claim that censoring the term will put at risk activists who are criticising Israel’s government and army as it bombards Palestinians. On the flip side, Zionist organisations and activists believe that their movement and Judaism are inextricably linked and that criticism of one is an attack on both.

Meta also announced that it will be steering away from recommending political content to Threads and Instagram users, and that social media users will have to follow political accounts themselves in order to access such content.

Cisco to slash thousands of jobs for growth focus

Cisco this week could confirm the layoffs of thousands of employees as the network company focuses on growth and restructuring. With a headcount of 84,900, Cisco is still considering how many employees to cut, according to an anonymous source. The company’s earnings call is scheduled for February 14, but it has not yet issued a formal statement on its restructuring plans.

Google, Amazon, and Microsoft also announced layoffs in January 2024 across their departments. Cisco has in recent months experienced a slowdown and pointed to customers who were “installing and implementing products in their environments”. Tech companies across the board are grappling with a post-pandemic economy seeing more people returning to physical offices during a cost of living crisis.

Ensuring child safety on the internet

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s apology during a Congressional hearing to the families of people exploited online was a drama-filled moment that forced more parents and caretakers to ask how safe their children are when using even vetted social media apps with settings aimed at young users. Bullying, sexual harassment, abuse, and exposure to graphic content are some risks children commonly face online, per a UNICEF report. In addition to this, experts worry that generative AI-powered tools could also be used to target young minds.

‘Safety by design‘ is one strategy that tech companies could adopt in order to make products that children can use, in addition to child-centered AI and tools that ensure children’s privacy by protecting their data from both online buyers and sellers. Online tools also need to be accessible to children with disabilities so that they are not left out.