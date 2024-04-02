Today’s Cache | Meta to replace monitoring tool; AI deepfakes threaten elections; Google deletes personal data to settle Chrome privacy case 

April 02, 2024 03:10 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Meta to replace monitoring tool

Facebook owner Meta will decommission a digital tool, considered vital for tracking viral falsehoods, CrowdTangle. The tool will be unavailable after 14 August, and will be replaced with a new tool that researchers say lacks the same functionality, and which news organisations will largely not have access to.

Researchers fear the move will disrupt efforts to detect an expected firehose of political misinformation in a year where elections are taking place in dozens of countries. CrowdTangle has been a game-changer for years, offering researchers and journalists crucial real-time transparency into the spread of conspiracy theories and hate speech on influential Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

AI deepfakes threaten elections

Cybersecurity experts have raised concerns over the possible misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology, among others, to influence the electorate. The election commission of India has already standard operating procedures for identification and quick response to fake news and misinformation.

However, experts say that since there is no technology that can automatically detect and differentiate between original and fake video content created using artificial intelligence, by the time such content is noticed it has already spread on social media. AI generated deepfakes have been used in the past in Slovakia and Bangladesh to spread misinformation about politicians.

Google deletes personal data to settle Chrome privacy case

Google has agreed to purge billions of records containing personal information collected from more than 136 million people in the U.S. surfing the internet through its Chrome web browser. The data deletion comes as part of a settlement in a lawsuit accusing the search giant of illegal surveillance.

Among allegations the lawsuit accused Google of tracking Chrome users’ internet activity even when they had switched the browser to the “Incognito” setting that is supposed to shield from being shadowed by the search giant. Google is also facing changes to its app store for smartphones powered by its Android software that could undercut its revenue from commissions after a jury last year concluded the company is running an illegal monopoly.