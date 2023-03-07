Today’s Cache | Meta to continue releasing AI tools, Twitter users report yet another snafu, and more 

March 07, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated March 08, 2023 09:48 am IST

Meta will continue releasing AI tools

Meta Platforms will continue to release its AI tools to approved researchers despite claims that its latest model was leaked to unauthorised users. While acknowledging that some users tried to circumvent the approval process which grants them access to AI tools. Meta said that its LLaMA release was handled in the same way as previous models and that it does not plan to change its strategy.

Meta, unlike rivals like ChatGPT who keep tight wraps on their technology and charge developers for access, shared most of its work openly. Last week, users on the online forum 4Chan claimed to have made Meta’s AI model available for download.

Twitter users report yet another snafu

Thousands of Twitter users reported problems when trying to access links and images on the social media platform. Downdetector, which tracks outages, reported more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues. CEO, Elon Musk tweeted that a small change with Twitter’s data-access tool had caused the problem. Twitter’s support account tweeted that the issue was resolved and “things should be working as normal”.

Internet observatory NetBlocks said the issue had affected image and video content too, and this was the sixth major outage in 2023, compared with three in the same period last year. Concerns about Twitter’s stability have persisted since Musk took it over in October and laid off thousands of employees.

Microsoft expands ChatGPT integration

Micorosoft is bundling the technology behind ChatGPT with its Power Platform which is used to develop applications with little or no coding. The latest integration of AI in Power Platform will connect to internal company resources to generate summaries of weekly reports and customer queries.

Microsoft has also added generative AI capabilities to AI Builder, which lets businesses automate workflows, and Dynamics 365, a business management platform. Last month, the software giant added OpenAI’s ChatGPT to its Bing search and Edge browser.