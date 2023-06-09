Today’s Cache | Meta previews generative AI tools; Lawyers blame ChatGPT for bogus precedent; Adobe pushes Firefly AI into big businesses 

June 09, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Meta previews generative AI tools

Meta Platforms gave employees a sneak peek at a series of AI tools, including ChatGPT -like chatbots planned for its Messenger and WhatsApp that can converse using different personas.

While Meta is yet to roll out any consumer-facing generative AI products, the showcase provided the first concrete indications of how the social media giant is planning to make its own generative AI tools available to its 3.8 billion monthly user base. The company has also been reorganising its AI division and spending heavily to build infrastructure after determining it lacked the hardware and software capacity to build the technology into its products.

Lawyers blame ChatGPT for bogus precedents

Two attorneys, Steven A. Schwartz, and Peter LoDuca, responding to an angry judge blamed ChatGPT for tricking them into including fictitious legal research in a court filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attorneys face possible punishment over filing a lawsuit against an airline that included references to past court cases that Schwartz thought were real but were actually invented by the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot. The presiding judge seemed baffled and disturbed at the unusual occurrence and disappointed the lawyers did not act quickly to correct the bogus legal citations when they were first alerted of the problem by the opposing counsel and the court.

Adobe pushes Firefly AI into big businesses

Adobe Inc. said it will offer Firefly, its artificial intelligence tool for generating images, to its large business customers, with financial indemnity for copyright challenges involving content made with the tools.

The company’s move to include compensation comes amid a rise in lawsuits around the image data used in AI services companies such as Stability AI and Midjourney. Earlier this year, Adobe released a test version of Firefly, its own service which it says was created with legally safe image data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT