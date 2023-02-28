Today’s Cache | Meta creates AI product group, EU industry chief denies bias, and MIT’s new X-AR headset

February 28, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated March 01, 2023 09:20 am IST

Meta creates AI product group

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced through his new Instagram broadcast channel that the Facebook owner was creating a top-level product group that would focus on generative AI technology. Zuckerberg outlined AI powered goals such as enhanced messaging experiences on WhatsApp or Messenger, and more filters or image options for Instagram, before moving ahead to more advanced features and products.

EU industry chief denies bias

At the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, EU industry chief Thierry Breton justified the decision for a 12-week long consultation that seeks to explore whether Big Tech companies such as Meta, Microsoft, Google, Netflix, and others should share the cost of investing in the EU’s internet and 5G infrastructure. While European telecom operators are largely in favour of sharing costs, Big Tech firms have expressed their reluctance. Breton stressed that he was not taking sides in the debate but that the topmost priority was ensuring a quality internet experience for the EU’s millions of users.

MIT’s new X-AR headset

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a new augmented reality headset called X-AR. The device aims to help workers in warehouses or manufacturing units locate objects that may be inside boxes or under piles of other similar items. Initial tests in a warehouse-like setting showed high accuracy rates, as the headset guided its wearers towards the concealed objects, in a promotional video.

