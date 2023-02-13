Today’s Cache | Meta braces for layoffs, ChatGPT’s Chinese competitors, and Google tackles misinformation

February 13, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated February 14, 2023 10:13 am IST

Meta braces for layoffs

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp owner Meta may be preparing to fire more employees just months after it slashed over 11,000 jobs in November last year, reported the Financial Times. As a result of this confusion, Meta teams are reportedly unable to finalise their budget for the coming months. Meta head Mark Zuckerberg earlier stressed on removing unneeded layers of management. In an uncertain economy, Meta and other Big Tech companies have let go of thousands of workers in order to continue with smaller teams while focusing on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

ChatGPT’s Chinese competitors

While Microsoft and Google are locked in a race to push their AI-enhanced search engines and chatbots out into the world, the U.S. is not the only AI battleground. In China, tech companies are also looking to develop AI-powered chatbots and tools in order to fulfil demands in the tech and business sectors. Some notable Asian players in the field include Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, and JD.Com. Internet and search engine giant Baidu’s “Ernie” bot, which is short for “Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration,” is expected to conclude internal testing next month.

Google tackles misinformation

Big Tech firms are under growing pressure to not just pull down fake news, but also equip Internet users with the skills to identify and flag online misinformation. After seeing success with its “pre-bunking” campaign that uses educational video ads to teach Eastern Europeans about identifying such content, Google is planning to bring the campaign to Germany and later to India. Video advertisements on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok will teach users to be more conscious of fallacies such as fear-mongering, false comparisons, and missing context so that they are less likely to be fooled by propaganda or false news.

ADVERTISEMENT