Today’s Cache | MCA, Meta launch misinformation helpline; TikTok under scrutiny in EU; India awaits Apple’s response

MCA, Meta launch misinformation helpline

The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) and Meta announced a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp, aimed at combating deepfakes and deceptive AI-generated content. The helpline will be available for the public in March 2024.

MCA is a cross-industry alliance, and it currently has 16 members including fact-checking organisations, media outlets, and civic tech. The MCA will set up a central Deepfake Analysis Unit (DAU) to manage all inbound messages they receive on the WhatsApp helpline. These will work closely with member fact-checking organisations as well as industry partners and digital labs to assess and verify the content and respond to the messages, accordingly, debunking false claims and misinformation.

TikTok under scrutiny in EU

The European Union said it is investigating whether TikTok has broken the bloc’s strict new digital rules for cleaning up social media and keeping internet users safe. The European Commission, the Eu’s executive branch, said it has “opened formal proceedings to assess” whether TikTok has breached the Digital Services Act, which took effect last year.

The Commission is focusing on whether TikTok is doing enough to curb “systemic risks” stemming from its design, including “algorithmic systems” that might stimulate “behavioural addictions.” It said measures including age verification tools to stop minors from finding “inappropriate content” might not be “reasonable, proportionate and effective.”

India awaits Apple’s response

The Indian government is still waiting for a clear reply from iPhone maker Apple on the iPhone alert sent to opposition political leaders around five months back on alleged hacking of their devices by state-backed hackers.

In an interview to PTI, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the government has asked Apple two questions: whether their devices are safe, and if so the reason for the alert was sent to opposition members. In October, several opposition leaders claimed they have received an alert from Apple warning them of state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise” their iPhones and alleged hacking by the government.

