Today’s Cache | Japan launches lunar lander and X-ray telescope; Google mandates disclosure for election ads; EU designates “gatekeepers” under DMA

September 07, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Japan launches lunar lander and X-ray telescope

Japan launched a rocket carrying an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe along with a small lunar lander. The rocket put into orbit around Earth a satellite called the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission that will measure the speed and makeup of what lies between galaxies.

The lunar lander, launched alongside the telescope, will not make it to lunar orbit for three or four months after the launch, and will likely attempt a landing early next year. The move comes at a time when the world is again turning to the challenge of going to the moon. Only four nations have successfully landed on the moon: the U.S., Russia, China, and India.

Google mandates disclosure for election ads

Google, starting mid-November, will make it mandatory for all election advertisers to add a clear and conspicuous disclosure when their ads contain AI-generated content. The policy will apply to images, video, and audio content, across its platforms.

The move from Google comes at a time when the adoption of generative artificial intelligence has given rise to fears that AI tools could be used to create Deepfakes that threaten to blur the lines between fact and fiction, making it difficult for voters to distinguish the real from the fake.

EU designates “gatekeepers” under DMA

The EU Commission designated 22 services of six major tech companies as “gatekeepers” of online services providing messaging to video sharing in its latest crackdown on Big Tech. The firms include Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and TikTok owner ByteDance.

Companies labeled gatekeepers will be required to make their messaging apps interoperate with rivals and let users decide which apps to pre-install on their devices. Companies could be fined up to 10% of their annual global turnover for violation of rules under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, which came into force in November.