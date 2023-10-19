Today’s Cache | Israeli power plant cyberattack false alarm; Amazon’s prescription drones; US backing for Nvidia

October 19, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Israeli power plant cyberattack false alarm

Kaspersky’s report has conclusively debunked claims of a cyberattack on Israel’s Dorad power plant by the hacktivist group Cyber Av3ngers. Despite their assertions and the use of a Palestinian flag-themed logo and incriminating images, the Israeli authorities did not confirm the attack. Media investigations and Kaspersky’s analysis revealed that the images shared on Telegram were actually from a separate 2022 attack by the Moses Staff group, believed to be an Iranian hacker collective. Kaspersky’s experts found no substantive evidence linking Cyber Av3ngers to either Moses Staff or Cyber Avengers, despite name similarities, raising suspicions of a possible framing effort.

Amazon’s prescription drones

Amazon is pioneering rapid prescription drug deliveries via drones, with College Station, Texas, leading the way. Customers can now receive their prescriptions within an hour of ordering. Equipped with a secure pharmacy, the drones take off from a delivery center and hover at about 13 feet above the customer’s location, dropping a padded package. Over 500 medications, including common treatments for illnesses like the flu or pneumonia, can be chosen, though controlled substances are excluded. Amazon’s Prime Air division initiated drone deliveries for everyday items in College Station and Lockeford, California, last December, and the service has been successful, prompting this expansion to include prescriptions in response to customer demand.

US backing for Nvidia

While stripping China’s access to key US artificial intelligence chips, the Biden administration’s sweeping new rules also quietly threw Nvidia, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a potential lifeline to preserve lucrative business in one of the world’s biggest chip markets. Buried deep in more than 400 pages of rules issued on Tuesday, officials at the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said they are open to the semiconductor industry’s input for finding ways to keep sending AI chips to China for small and medium-sized systems. The rules were designed to curtail China’s ability to exploit American chips to build massive supercomputers that can be used to create technologies similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and could also be used for military purposes, officials said.