Today’s Cache | Internet Archive fights legal hurdles; Samsung gears up for Galaxy Unpacked event; WhatsApp may get more Meta AI features

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Internet Archive fights legal hurdles

Internet Archive, the non-profit that digitises and shares books - apart from preserving other kinds of multimedia content - is legally fighting the forced removal of over half a million books from its platform, as a result of the multi-year lawsuit that started in 2020 when traditional publishers Hachette, HarperCollins, Wiley, and Penguin Random House sued it.

The main point of contention, however, is not the general existence of Internet Archive, but a National Emergency Library (NEL) it began in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to let people borrow e-books from its collection in a way that traditional publishers claimed violated its 1 book-1 borrower rule. Internet Archive shut down the initiative in 2020 after the lawsuit was filed, but the issue is ongoing and raises vital questions about the nature of digital lending and the accessibility of e-books to the public.

Samsung gears up for Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place in two days in Paris, France, where it will be livestreamed at 6:30 PM IST. While the biggest announcements expected have to do with generative AI, mobile AI, and further AI-device integrations, there could be updates related to a potential smart ring, smartwatches, foldables, and even earbuds.

Like other Big Tech giants and top players in the electronics market, Samsung has been highlighting its own AI offerings and services for customers. During their recent developer events, Apple and Google both announced several new AI releases, ranging from better photo editing controls to high-level computing taking place in the device itself.

WhatsApp may get more Meta AI features

WhatsApp may soon get more features powered by Meta AI, so that users can send their photos to the service or analyse them with the help of prompts, reported The Verge. Since the source of the information is a WhatsApp beta version for Android, the exact details are yet to be confirmed.

Meta AI was recently rolled out in India and is powered by Meta’s Llama 3 model. The chatbot can be accessed through WhatsApp in order to carry out tasks such as getting locations, finding new places, coordinating the contents of group chats, and more. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is also releasing AI features on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

