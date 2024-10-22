ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s top tech news: Intel plans layoffs; Apple trails in AI; Meta restarts facial recognition 

Updated - October 22, 2024 05:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Intel plans to lay off  1,300 people spread across four offices in the U.S. state of Oregon. | Photo Credit: Reuters

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Intel plans layoffs

Chipmaker Intel in an official document said it plans to reduce staff. As per the document, the company is laying off 1,300 people spread across four offices in the U.S. state of Oregon. Intel further said it had notified the affected employees weeks in advance and that the first round of cuts will take place over two weeks, starting on November 15.

Earlier in August, Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger called the company’s performance in Q2 “disappointing. The company is currently grappling with criticism for falling behind in the generative AI race as its competitors rushed to create products that would fulfill the needs of AI-powered device users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple trails in AI

Apple reportedly believes that it is lagging behind other tech companies in artificial intelligence development by around two years. However, while the company is slow in the area, the company’s reported track record shows that it would have eventuallu caught up as was the case with Maps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The hardware giant has announced features under the Apple Intelligence umbrella including AI notification summaries, an upgraded Siri, Genmoji, Image Playground and so on. While their system is powered by on-device models, Apple will also be integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT across for additional knowledge.

Meta restarts facial recognition

Three years after Meta shut down facial recognition software on Facebook amid a groundswell of privacy and regulator pushback, the social media giant said it is testing the service again as part of a crackdown on “celeb bait” scams.

Meta said it will enroll about 50,000 public figures in a trial which involves automatically comparing their Facebook profile photos with images used in suspected scam advertisements. If the images match and Meta believes the ads are scams, it will block them. The celebrities will be notified of their enrollment and can opt out if they do not want to participate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US