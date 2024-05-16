Today’s Cache | India has highest number of internet shutdowns in 2023; Google unveils new video generation model; Netflix hits 40 million users for ad-supported plan

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

India has highest number of internet shutdowns in 2023

India saw the highest number of internet shutdowns in the world in 2023, a position it has held for the sixth year in a row, according to a report published yesterday. Internet was cut 115 times in the country last year, a group of civil society bodies advocating against internet blockades called Keep It On said.

Indian officials have imposed internet shutdowns over communal tension, violence, exams and multiple other reasons. The frequency of these have been criticised over instances like Manipur where footage of atrocities due to communal violence went viral after weeks of the actual incident. An increasing number of shutdown orders are now being imposed regionally instead of locally with “64 shutdown orders affect[ing] more than one district in the same State, province, or region, driven by 47 shutdowns in Manipur but also including the Statewide shutdown in Punjab in March”.

Google unveils new video generation model

Google has introduced its “most capable” video generation model yet called Veo, which it claims will generate high-quality, 1080p resolution videos that are longer than a minute, in different styles. While the model hasn’t been released publicly, access has been granted to a few creators through the experimental tool, VideoFX. Interested applicants can also join a waitlist.

Google shared samples of videos produced by Veo like hyper-realistic aerial shots as well as dreamlike sequences of alpacas dancing and a crocheted elephant walking. The company also agreed that consistency in videos is still a challenge. The tool is intended to compete with OpenAI’s text-to-video generator Sora which has been opened to a limited team of testers.

Netflix hits 40 million users for ad-supported plan

Netflix said yesterday that it has touched 40 million global monthly active users for its ad-supported plan an increase from 5 million a year earlier. The growth signals that the streaming platform’s push to gain new users with a more affordable plan is working. Streaming companies have been facing hot competition and have brought in bundles with their rivals to retain subscribers.

The ad-supported plan, which was launched in November 2022, now has 40% of all sign-ups from countries where they are available. Netflix has also said that it will launch their homegrown advertising technology platform by the end of 2025, to offer customers new ways to buy ads and engage better with users. Besides, the company is also adding more live sports programming to it and plans to stream two NFL games on Christmas this year.