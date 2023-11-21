Today’s Cache | Hundreds at OpenAI threaten to follow Sam Altman; White House joins X rival; GTA 6 trailer tweet breaks records

November 21, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Hundreds at OpenAI threaten to follow Sam Altman

Hundreds of staff at OpenAI threatened to quit the leading artificial intelligence company to join Microsoft, following former CEO, Sam Altman’s sacking. Employees, including some of OpenAI’s senior most staff members, along with 500 of the company’s 770 employees, threatened to leave the company if the board did not get replaced.

The development comes following Altman’s sacking and subsequent announcement that he was starting an AI subsidiary at Microsoft. Altman was replaced by Emmet Shear, an executive of Amazon’s streaming platform Twitch, with U.S media citing concerns that he was underestimating the dangers of its tech and leading the company away from its stated mission — claims his successor has denied.

White House joins X rival

The White House joined the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, rival Threads. The move, which the White House says was in the process for several weeks, comes just days after the White House and others criticised Musk for the amplification and endorsement of an antisemitic post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House launched its own official account, as well as accounts for the president, First Lady, vice president, and second gentleman. Vice President Kamala Harris will also reportedly launch her personal accounts on Threads. The decision to join Threads gives the platform, controlled by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, added credibility. It also comes as some key public figures declare that they are switching from X to Threads entirely, citing Musk’s conduct as the impetus for the move.

GTA 6 trailer tweet breaks records

Rockstar Games’s announcement of its popular title Grand Theft Auto (GTA) game in December smashed the company’s most-liked gaming tweet. The tweet received over a million likes and 80 million views, eclipsing Rockstar Games’ previous record and showcasing grand enthusiasm for the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

Rockstar Games is known for bringing legendary titles such as the Grand Theft Auto Franchise and Red Dead Redemption to life. The company’s GTA V is the second best-selling video game of all time with over 185 million copies sold across various platforms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT