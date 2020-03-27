Today’s cache | How to watch Netflix remotely together and more

We’re seeing more strain in the globalised world as the rift between Huawei and US escalates, which may impact the Chinese smartphone maker’s supply chain. In Europe, Edward Snowden cautions that increasing use of high-tech surveillance by governments during the COVID-19 pandemic may run even after the crisis is over. Johns Hopkins University builds a digital dashboard on COVID-19 cases using data from various intra and inter-governmental sources.

And finally, as the weekend begins, its time to look for some games to play and learn a new way of watching movies on Netflix.

Trump Administration renews attack against Huawei

Senior White House officials have agreed to new measures to restrict chip supply to Huawei, Reuters reported according to sources familiar with the matter.

The decision came when U.S. officials from the National Security Council and the U.S. Departments of State, Defense, Energy and Communication met on Wednesday to change the Foreign Product Rule.

That alteration will subject some foreign-made goods using U.S. technology to follow U.S. regulations.

For Huawei, this could have a significant impact on its chip-making supply chain. The Chinese smartphone maker is buying chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

TSMC is one of chip makers that uses equipment made by U.S. companies. Some of the leading American chip making equipment makers are KLA Corp, LAM Research and Applied Materials

If the rule is amended, TSMC will have to get U.S. licences to supply chips to Huawei. This could severely impact Huawei’s supply chain.

President Donald trump is yet to finalise the changes in rule.

Governments’ high-tech surveillance during COVID-19 may last longer, Snowden says

Edward Snowden warned that governments’ increasing use of high-tech surveillance measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 disease may have a lasting impact.

The former U.S. National Security Agency contractor who leaked confidential documents related to mass surveillance activities, said governments may extend their access to people’s personal information even after the virus has been contained.

During the pandemic, governments may demand fitness tracking app companies to share health information on their users to manage a public health crisis, he said in a live-streamed interview with the Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival.

And after the virus is gone, and the data secure with the governments, they can ask for new data citing some other reason to justify continuously gathering citizens’ data, he added.

Mr. Snowden is facing charges of espionage and theft of U.S. government property. And he is living in Russia since 2013.

A digital dashboard to track global COVID-19 cases

As the coronavirus spreads across the planet, here’s a digital dashboard that you can use to keep up with officially reported cases.

Johns Hopkins University’s Centre for Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) has developed an interactive web-based dashboard.

It helps to visualise and track COVID-19 cases in real-time. It lays out the location and the number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries across all affected countries.

All the data collected to build the dashboard has been made freely available, and it can be accessed in the GitHub repository.

The dashboard reports data at a provincial level in China, city-level in Australia, Canada and U.S., and at country-level otherwise.

CSSE sources data from DXY, an online platform run by Chinese medical community, for cases reported in China. These are updated every 15 minutes.

For data on COVID-19 cases from other countries, CSSE monitors various twitter feeds, online news services, and direct communication sent through the dashboard.

Prior to manually updating the information, the team confirms the numbers with regional and local health departments, such as China CDC (CCDC), Hong Kong Department of Health, Macau Government, Taiwan CDC, European CDC (ECDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as city and state level health authorities.

Games for the weekend

Every month, many subscription service platforms give away free games to their users. Its not easy to know them all, so here are some interesting games to pick for the weekend, according to CNET.

Xbox’s live subscribers can pick four free games each month. Two of these are from Xbox 360 and the other two from Xbox One. If you have an interest in doing detective work, Batman: The Enemy Within features the caped crusader tracking down the riddler in a five-episode Batman game. This game is available from March 1 to 31st.

Shantae: Half Genie Hero is about the latest adventure of Shantae as she stops a crime wave from happening in Sequin Land. This game is available between March 16 to April 15th.

In Castlevania: Lord of Shadows 2 two players take the role of a Dracula. Their mission is to reclaim the throne from satan. The game is free from March 1 – 15th, and is available in Xbox 360.

Dirt Rally 2.0 takes the players into off-road action. The game has eight official circuits from the FIA World Rallycross. This is available on PlayStation.

Based on the big-budge movie, World War Z is about players grouping together to wipe out the zombies. This is available on Epic Games.

How to watch Neflix together while staying apart

As the weekend draws near, here’s a cool way to use Netflix. This feature allows you and a friend or family member in a remote location to simultaneous play, pause and stop a Netflix movie.

A free tool on Google’s chrome browser called Netflix Party enables you to do this. The feature also allows anyone you invite to the party to pause, play or stop the video. All this while, you can chat on a side bar commenting about the movie.

To do this, everyone who accesses your invite must have a Netflix account. Netflix is currently offering a free 30-day trial for new subscribers. Once everyone signs up and is logged in, follow these four steps:

1. Type in ‘netflixparty.com’ on your Google Chrome browser.

2. Click ‘Get Netflix Party’ for free.

3. It will redirect you to Google Chrome web store page to download the extension. Now, click ‘Add’ to Chrome.

4. A pop-up box will open. Select Add Extension. You'll then see a grey NP icon in your browser’s toolbar.

Now that you’ve got the extension, here’s how you can use the tool to watch Netflix together: Open Netflix in your chrome browser, and then select the movie you want to watch with your friends. Once it opens, the grey NP icon will turn to red. Now click on it and start the party. Now, copy the url and share it with your friends to watch the movie together.