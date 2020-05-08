Today’s cache | Home quarantine tech for COVID-19 patients, and more

Several countries are considering ankle bracelets and GPS trackers to monitor COVID-19 patients, so that they stay at home.

Google Lens has added some cool features that lets you copy a hand-written paper note onto your laptop.

Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs has abandoned its 12-acre smart city project in Toronto. Apart from the COVID-19 crisis, confusion over the project’s intellectual property and data ownership led to the project’s demise.

Samsung Pay is planning to unveil its new debit card this summer. Lastly, Zoom has bought a secure messaging firm to enhance its security infrastructure.

Google Lens adds new features

While we are mostly used to typing out our search on Google, the Lens feature helps us learn about a some object through our camera.

When you are out for a walk, Lens lets you search a flower that you spotted. You just have to point your camera on it and click the Lens option to search for the name of the flower.

Now, Google has added more features to its Lens. If you have the habit of taking physical notes, Lens can help you quickly copy and paste text from paper notes and documents.

The new feature allows you to capture the physical notes in your phone camera, highlight the text needed, and ‘copy to computer.’ This requires you to have the latest version of Chrome, and both devices -- phone and laptop -- to be signed into the same Google account.

Lens can also be used to practise new words or phrases that are hard to pronounce. Just select the text with Lens and tap the ‘listen’ button to hear it read out loud.

Zoom buys a secure messaging company

Zoom on Thursday said it has bought Keybase, a secure messaging and file-sharing service platform, to help it build end-to-end encryption for its video conferencing platform.

The acquisition is part of Zoom’s 90-day plan to strengthen its security infrastructure, which has come under the spotlight after facing backlash from users.

Keybase offers an end-to-end encrypted chat and cloud storage system through its Keybase Chat and Filesystem.

“We are excited to integrate Keybase’s team into the Zoom family to help us build end-to-end encryption that can reach current Zoom scalability,” Zoom said in a statement.

Audio and video calls on Zoom is encrypted using industry standard AES-GCM with 256-bit keys. These keys are generated for each meeting by Zoom’s servers.

The end-to-end encryptions are not supported for calls over phone bridges, cloud recording, or non-Zoom conference room systems.

It is still unclear how Zoom will be using Keybase’s expertise to strengthen its security features, the secure messaging firm said in a blog post.

House arrest tech to keep COVID-19 patients at home

Ankle bracelets and location tracking apps are some of the tools the US state officials are weighing to monitor COVID-19 patients, Reuters reported.

Hawaii has considered the use of location tracking anklets or smartphone tracking apps to enforce stay-at-home orders given to arriving air passengers, according to Ronald Kouchi, the president of the Hawaii state senate.

But the plan, inspired by a similar technology in place in South Korea, was pushed aside after the state’s attorney general’s office raised concerns.

In West Virginia’s capital, and few other places in the state the County Sheriff had leased 10 additional location-monitoring anklets from GEO Group when the pandemic began. But, they haven’t been used on people yet.

The technology to monitor quarantine patients can be used in two ways: one is the usual battery-powered anklets, which are fastened to a person’s leg. The person’s movement is monitored through GPS.

The second option is through an app, used alongside facial or voice recognition technology to make sure it’s connected to the right person or tethered to a wrist band to ensure it says on or near the person who is under quarantine.

Hong Kong is already using a QR code-enabled version of the app-and-wrist band solution to monitor incoming travellers.

Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs drops its Quayside project

Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs, an urban infrastructure designer, said it will not be pursing its Toronto Quayside project.

Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto initiated the sidewalk project in October 2017. The project was planned to transform a 12-acre former industrial site by building skyscrapers made of timbre and paving streets with new way of lighting.

Google’s sibling was going to gather data on various urban facilities to build a perfect living city. But, all these plans were dropped.

“As unprecedented economic uncertainty has set in around the world and in the Toronto real estate market, it has become too difficult to make the 12-acre project financially viable without sacrificing core parts of the plan we had developed together with Waterfront Toronto to build a truly inclusive, sustainable community,” CEO Daniel Doctoroff said in a blog post.

However, the project’s viability was in trouble even before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by Wired.

Sidewalk Labs’ project was criticized by activists who were concerned about the data collected, and about who would own that information.

The urban planning company also had confusion over who owns the project’s intellectual property as its partner Waterfront looked for IP ownership.

The Waterfront redevelopment group wondered whether some of the proposals from Sidewalk’s master plan related to data gathering and governance was even in compliance with applicable local laws.

The two-and-half year project didn’t go completely waste either as Doctoroff plans to use the learnings from the project to tackle big urban problems around affordability and sustainability.

“This is a vital societal endeavour, and Sidewalk Labs will continue our work to contribute to it,” he added.

Samsung plans to unveil a Samsung Pay debit card

Samsung on Thursday announced that it plans to launch a Samsung Pay debit card in partnership with SoFi, a personal finance company.

The debit card will be backed by a cash management account, making it expand into managing money from simply transacting.

“Our vision is to help consumers better manage their money so that they can achieve their dreams and goals,” Sang Ahn, VP and GM of Samsung Pay, North America Service Business, said in a blog post.

“Now more than ever, mobile financial services and money management tools will play an even bigger role in our daily lives while also opening up new possibilities”

Anh did not reveal any details about the features in the debit card. When the company introduced Samsung Pay five years ago, it had a built-in magnetic secure transmission technology along with NFC functionality. This allowed users to pay anywhere a card can be swiped.