Today’s top tech news: Hamas videos on Elon Musk’s X; China’s large cargo drone; Susan Wojcicki’s impact on Google

Hamas videos on Elon Musk’s X

Members of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) are concerned that Elon Musk’s X social media platform is causing a reputation crisis for the anti-terror group, reported The Sunday Times. Members are worried that videos by militant groups such as Hamas are easily found on X and that not enough controls are in place on the platform. The GIFCT also includes Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter (now X), and YouTube. Within 10 minutes, researchers were able to find propaganda videos posted on X from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, reported the outlet.

In the past, Taliban members have also been active on X and were able to access blue tick verification for a short period. Since acquiring Twitter in 2022, the social media platform’s safety and content moderation teams were gutted in layoffs by Musk. Regulators from the U.S. and the UK have both criticised the platform for not doing enough to quell the spread of misinformation and propaganda.

China’s large cargo drone

China test-flew its Tengden-built drone, a twin-engine aircraft that is its biggest unmanned cargo aircraft yet, meant to serve civilians. Drone deliveries are already a reality in China, and the latest drone has a wingspan of 16.1m and a height of 4.6m. It is slightly larger than the four-seat Cessna 172, per Reuters. The unmanned aircraft has a payload capacity of 2 metric tons.

China is aiming to build a low-altitude economy, to help goods and eventually people cover large distances across the country in far shorter time periods. Such aircrafts could also serve as taxis in the future. The country is currently working to increase the payload capacity of such drones.

Susan Wojcicki’s impact on Google

The former CEO of YouTube and Google’s 16th employee, Susan Wojcicki, succumbed to lung cancer at the age of 56. She was one of the most prominent female technologists of her time, and held her position at the Google-owned video platform for nine years before stepping down in 2023. Her professional contributions included building Google’s ads business, AdSense, as well as Google Analytics. She allowed Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page to use her California garage, which is where they developed their search engine. Wojcicki advocated for the $1.65 billion acquisition of YouTube in 2006.

“Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend @SusanWojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her,” posted Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on X, as he commended Wojcicki as both a tech leader and a friend.