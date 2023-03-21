Today’s Cache | Google’s deleted chats, Microsoft’s antitrust remedies, and Amazon’s latest layoffs

March 21, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated March 22, 2023 09:03 am IST

Google’s deleted chats

The search engine giant has claimed in court filings that it did not intentionally destroy communications records deemed to be potential evidence by the U.S. Department of Justice in an antitrust lawsuit over its search business. Google stressed that it took “reasonable” efforts to maintain the logs and denied accusations that it took part in the destruction of evidence. However, the U.S. DOJ maintained that the communications records were destroyed on purpose, and requested sanctions in federal court. Google however pointed out that it had already handed over millions of documents as part of the proceedings.

The case was originally filed in 2020 but will go to trial in September 2023. It pertains to Google’s search business practices and allegations that the company used exclusionary tactics to maintain its dominance over the market.

Microsoft’s antitrust remedies

Software maker Microsoft is busy trying to assuage the European Union’s antitrust concerns regarding its $69 billion acquisition of game maker Activision, but is focusing on cloud streaming rivals rather than console opponents like Sony, Reuters reported, citing sources close to the matter. The European Commission is worried that the acquisition would harm healthy competition in the PC, console, OS, and cloud game streaming sectors. However, the reported absence of a Sony reference may indicate the Commission is addressing market dominance risk in non-console sectors.

To address the issue and offer possible solutions, Microsoft shared a proposal last week with the European Commission, but the details are not yet fully public. The competition enforcer will make a decision by May 22.

Amazon’s latest layoffs

The e-commerce company has plans to slash around 9,000 more jobs after an earlier round of layoffs, as per a memo by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. The company said in January that it planned to fire 18,000 people already, making this the second biggest round of firings Amazon has known.

Amazon is not freezing hiring, however, as Jassy confirmed that the company will still take in new employees for strategic reasons. Still, departments that will likely be hit include Amazon’s cloud computing unit AWS and the advertising business. The Amazon-owned gaming company Twitch is also expected to see a reduction in headcount, along with Amazon’s PXT organisations. The decisions will be finalised next month.