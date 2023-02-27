ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | Google’s Cloud unit employees to share desks, Twitter lays off 10% workforce, and more 

February 27, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated February 28, 2023 09:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Google has asked employees in its cloud division and partners to share desks and alternate days with desk mates. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google’s Cloud unit employees to share desks  

Google has asked employees in its cloud division and partners to share desks and alternate days with desk mates. Citing “real estate efficiency” as the reason behind the move. The company shared that the decision was made to ensure continued investment in the growth of Google Cloud, and internal FAQ was shared with employees, the report shared.

The model will apply starting next quarter in Google Cloud’s five largest U.S. locations. These include Kirkland, New York City, Seattle, San Francisco, and Sunnyvale in California.

Twitter lays off 10% current workforce

Twitter Inc. laid off at least 200 employees, or about 10% of its workforce, the New York Times reported late on Sunday. The latest round of job cuts since Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging site last October.

The layoffs impacted product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability, which helps keep Twitter’s various features online, the people familiar with the matter shared. The latest job cuts follow a mass layoff in early November, when Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, who had acquired the company for $44 billion.

SpaceX to launch space crew for NASA

Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX was set to launch early on Monday the International Space Station’s next long-duration team into orbit, with an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates and a Russian cosmonaut joining two NASA crewmates for the flight.

Designated Crew 6, the mission will mark the sixth long-term ISS team that NASA has flown aboard SpaceX since the private rocket venture founded by Musk - billionaire CEO of electric car maker Tesla and social media platform Twitter - began sending American astronauts to orbit in May 2020.

