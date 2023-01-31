ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | Google’s AI for text to music, Twitter’s plan for payment feature, and more
January 31, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Google logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google’s AI for text to music

Google researchers have developed an AI tool, MusicLM, that can generate high-quality music from text descriptions.

The AI model generates music at 24 kHz that remains consistent over several minutes. It outperforms previous systems both in audio quality and adherence to the text descriptions. The tech company however does not have any plans to release the model right now as it acknowledged that there are several risks associated with the new model and the use case it tackles

Twitter’s plan for payment feature

Twitter Inc. CEO, Elon Musk in an attempt to create new streams of revenue, has the microblogging platform working to introduce payments on the platform. The company has also begun applying for regulatory licenses.

The development of the payments feature is being led by Esther Crawford, a director of product and management at Twitter. The move comes as the company faces a drop in advertising income, following Musk’s $44-billion takeover of the company in October.

Security bug in Rockstar Games’ GTA

A security bug in Rockstar Games’ popular multiplayer title GTA V PC version is being used by threat actors to cheat, remotely add or remove personal player stats and permanently corrupt user accounts.

Support forums for Rockstar Games have numerous users complaining of blocked IP addresses, cheat mods being used, and data being corrupted by threat actors exploiting the bug.

