Today’s Cache | Google settles antitrust claims; India faces massive Aadhaar data breach; Britain discusses AI

November 01, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Google settles antitrust claims

Alphabet owned Google settled claims by dating app developer Match Group that said it monopolised Android app distribution with its play store. The move has left “Fortnite maker” Epic Games as the sole plaintiff in an antitrust trial against Google set to begin on 6 November.

Match in a filing said it had resolved its allegations against Google. The company also told shareholders that it had reached a partnership agreement with Google that “that will provide value exchange across their broad relationship.” The settlement comes even as Google is facing U.S. federal and state antitrust allegations over its advertising technology business and its dominance in the web search industry.

India faces massive Aadhaar data breach

American cyber security and intelligence agency Resecurity’s raised an alert for an alleged data leak of over 81 crore Indians’ Aadhaar and passport information along with names, phone numbers and addresses with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The agency, however, did not speculate on how the Aadhaar numbers, addresses and other such personal information found their way into the dark web in such numbers.

While India’s central Government is yet to respond to reports of the data breach, reports suggest that ICMR has been alerted, even though the epicentre of leakage has not been identified.

Britain discusses AI

Britain will convene governments, academia and companies working at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence at the inaugural AI Safety Summit to debate how, and even if, the risks of the technology can be contained.

The meeting is the brainchild of PM Rishi Sunak, who wants to carve out a role for Britain as an intermediary between the economic blocs of U.S., China and the EU. Agenda for the meeting with 100-strong guest list include topics including how AI systems might be used by terrorists to build bioweapons and the technology’s potential to outsmart humans and wreak havoc on the world.