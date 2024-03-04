Today’s Cache | Google reinstates some Indian apps on Play Store; Apple’s new PQ3 security protocol; Russian disinformation targets anti-immigration Americans

March 04, 2024 02:19 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

Google reinstates some Indian apps on Play Store

A few Indian apps including 99acres, Naukri, Shaadi.com and several apps associated with Bharat Matrimony were allowed back on Google’s Play Store after they complied with the tech giant’s terms. Even so, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) shared its concerns about the original de-listing and called for increased protection of the country’s tech ecosystem. Furthermore, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw condemned Google’s move as unacceptable, even as talks between the parties are expected this week.

Late last week, Google removed a number of Indian apps from its Play Store over alleged non-compliance with service fee and billing terms, triggering outrage from Indian startup and tech leaders. Developers worldwide have criticised Google’s high app store fees, which they claim hurt competition in the sector.

Apple’s new PQ3 security protocol

While Apple’s iMessage supports end-to-end encryption by default, the company announced the PQ3 post-quantum cryptographic protocol that is meant to resist even quantum attacks and take Apple users’ security levels higher than those using most other rival messaging services. The PQ3 protocol combines traditional encryption methods with post-quantum encryption in order to achieve this.

However, the protocol is not completely fool-proof as it does not address group messaging, authentication against quantum adversaries, cryptographic deniability, and may not fully cover messages stored in the iCloud. In September 2023, Signal announced advancements in quantum resistance for the Signal Protocol.

Russian disinformation targets anti-immigration Americans

The Russian state wants U.S. voters to choose a leader who will cut aid to Ukraine, and state-backed agents are working towards this goal by capitalising on American voters’ anti-immigration sentiments in order to nudge them towards Republican leaders.

Russian state media and online accounts linked to the Kremlin are doing this by posting false or misleading news about immigration and the security of America’s borders while the country prepares for its presidential elections this year. The social media accounts frequently frame immigrants as the cause behind rising crime and unemployment rates in the U.S. and have even fanned the flames surrounding recent anti-immigration rallies in the state of Texas. While U.S. President Joe Biden financially backed Ukraine as it fights against Russia, former U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian leader Vladimir Putin.