Google pumping out massive profits

Search giant Google has still managed to bring in huge profits even as the company expands into artificial intelligence and wages with regulators that want to break up its search business. Alphabet’s results between the July and September time period showed an increase in both revenue and profit at a higher rate than analysts had initially expected. Alphabet made $26.3 billion or $2.12 per share during the quarter with a 34% increase from a year earlier while revenue grew 15% from last year to $88.27 billion.

CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company’s bets on AI and the money invested was paying off. Notably, the company also said that AI code was now more than 25% of Google’s computer coding. Revenue from ads rose 12% to $49.39 billion while the cloud segment also performed well due to the AI boost generating $11.35 billion in revenue.

OpenAI builds first chip with Broadcom and TSMC

OpenAI is working with Broadcom and TSMC to build its first AI chip internally while also integrating chips by AMD and Nvidia to meet its need for infrastructure. The AI firm has reportedly been looking at all means to expand their power resources and cut costs including plans to start a network of factories as “foundries” to manufacture chips. It eventually abandoned this due to the high costs and time involved and will work on making its own chips.

The report shared that its first AI chip will be focusing on inference even as demand currently are highest for training chips. OpenAI could partner with or acquire other elements for its chip design. Currently, AI chip giant Nvidia controls 80% of the market share.

Apple brings out smaller Mac mini

Apple has introduced the new AI-centric Mac mini in a size smaller than half of its earlier model. The new Mac mini is powered by the M4 and the new M4 Pro chips with 1.8x faster CPU performance and 2.2x faster GPU performance as compared to the M1 model. Starting at a price of Rs. 59,900 for the 16GB variant, and is available to pre-order for when it’s out on November 8.

The hardware company said that the new Mac mini was also their first carbon neutral Mac. It has both front and back ports and includes the Thunderbolt 5.