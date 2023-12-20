Today’s Cache | Google pays $700 million to settle Play store antitrust case; AI robot beats human game record; X users post violent videos for cash

December 20, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

Google pays $700 million to settle Play store antitrust case

Google will pay $700 million as part of its antitrust settlement as it agreed to also reduce the Play store’s anti-competitive barriers. $630 million of the total amount is to be put into a fund for customers while $70 million is slated for state use. A judge still needs to approve the settlement in order to make it official.

Each customer should ideally receive a minimum of $2, though this may change based on each person’s usage and their spending on Google Play between August 2016 and September 2023. Though Google did not admit to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement, it was accused of charging customers too much and adding unnecessary transaction fees that complicated their user experience. The case also involved all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

AI robot beats human game record

An AI robot, called CyberRunner, has beaten human players in the popular marble game, Labyrinth. This AI robot is different from the earlier robots powered by AI that beat humans in chess and go. In Labyrinth’s case, the AI robot uses motor and spatial skills to strategise and move a marble through the maze.

CyberRunner, as demonstrated by a team of researchers from Europe’s ETH Zurich University, was able to observe its own moves, analyse its collected experiences, and then build upon these to complete the task. While the learning process on the real-world labyrinth took place in around six hours, the AI robot beat the fastest recorded time achieved by an extremely skilled human player, claimed the researchers.

X users post violent videos for cash

A subset of users who paid for verification on X (formerly Twitter) are posting explicit, violent, or illegal content in an effort to shock viewers and receive more views, which can translate to ad revenue. One example was a now-deleted post by a user paying for blue-tick verification, who promoted a site they claimed would allows users to “undress” girls by using AI software. The post remained up on X for more than nine hours and was seen by tens of thousands of people.

X’s ad revenue sharing scheme allows users to receive a share of payments from the ads placed in replies to their posts, and the impressions garnered by the same. In order to make their posts go viral and become eligible for ads, many verified X users share videos that feature people dying in freak accidents or them being subjected to violence.