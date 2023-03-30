ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | Google faces sanctions; Meta may ban political ads; and Twitter complies

March 30, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated March 31, 2023 09:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Google logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google faces sanctions

A U.S. court ruled that Alphabet Inc.’s Google LLC intentionally destroyed employee “chat” evidence in antitrust litigation and must pay sanctions and face a possible penalty at trial. The ruling is part of a multidistrict litigation that includes a consumer class action with as many as 21 million residents; 38 states and the District of Columbia; and companies including Epic Games Inc. and Match Group LLC.

Consumers and other plaintiffs, who claimed aggregate damages of $4.7 billion, are challenging Google’s alleged monopoly for distributing Android mobile applications, allegations that Google has denied.

Meta may ban political ads

Meta executives are discussing a company-wide ban on political advertising in Europe due to concerns that Facebook and Instagram will be unable to comply with upcoming regulations. Executives are concerned the definition of political ads under EU plans will be excessively broad and it will be easier for the company to refuse all paid-political campaigns.

The new tougher rules on targeted political advertising are aimed at countering misinformation during elections and propose that tech companies provide more data on targeted political ads with fines of up to 4% of their global turnover for breaches.

Twitter complies with legal demands

Twitter blocked the Pakistan government’s account from being viewed in India in response to a legal demand. The company’s guidelines compel it to withhold entire accounts in response to valid legal demands, such as a court order.

The account, @GovtofPakistan, remained available for viewing and interaction from countries such as the United States and Canada.

