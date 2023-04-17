Today’s Cache | Google CEO doesn’t want an AI race; Hate gets monetised on Twitter; Microsoft faces antitrust barriers

April 17, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated April 18, 2023 09:17 am IST

Google CEO doesn’t want an AI race

Google chief Sundar Pichai admitted in a CBS interview that two things kept him up at night when it came to AI: the need to deploy the technology urgently, and the fear that the deployed technology might be used to cause harm.

While Google and Microsoft both have plans to bring their respective chatbots to their search engines and have released AI-powered products one after another, the Google CEO said that he wished to avoid “race conditions” where people working on AI technology prioritised shipping products first, instead of focusing on the power of the technology and approaches to handling it safely.

Hate gets monetised on Twitter

Though Twitter CEO Elon Musk denied claims that hate was rising on Twitter, experts have warned that reinstating previously banned accounts could help bring about a spike in bigotry, misinformation, and conspiracy theories.

A recent example of this concerned the diapers company Huggies, which was the target of mass panic and fury on Twitter as readers quickly believed rumours that the design on its diapers represented codes for child abusers. Twitter’s new policy of giving blue verification check marks to those who pay for it has also allowed self-styled experts and media commentators to build audiences which believe their claims are fact-checked and legitimate.

Microsoft faces antitrust barriers

Microsoft’s $69 billion bid to acquire video game maker Activision Blizzard will have to convince not one but three regulators located in the EU, UK and U.S. While the Xbox-maker claims that it is bringing games such as Candy Crush and Call of Duty to 150 million more people, rival Sony has insisted that Microsoft’s competitors will find it harder to access the game franchises. Microsoft denied this would be the case.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) should likely issue a ruling by April 26, while the EU is set to decide by May 22. However, experts suggest that persuading the UK regulator to support the acquisition may be harder than convincing the EU regulator.