Today’s Cache | Google AI overviews in search hit with user complaints; AI-generated videos to raise demand for Nvidia chips; Canva expands tools for organisations

Google AI overviews in search hit with user complaints

Google’s new AI overviews in search feature was meant to pull information from the internet in order to respond to questions accurately and at greater speeds, but users are complaining that the feature is serving incorrect and dangerous responses or taking the results from unvetted sources. Users began sharing screenshots of what they claimed were AI-powered overviews gone wrong on Google. One example alleged that Google’s new search feature recommended adding glue to pizza for a stickier cheese sauce, reported The Verge.

The search engine giant’s AI overviews feature has been available for months as part of its experimental Search Labs, but the company warned that AI overviews may be limited in terms of quality and availability. During the I/O event, Google announced that AI search would be rolled out to all users, starting with the U.S. There are concerns about how Google may monetise AI overviews in the future.

AI-generated videos to raise demand for Nvidia chips

For chip designer Nvidia, the generative artificial intelligence boom is a gift that keeps on giving. After riding a demand surge sparked by Big Tech’s rush to roll out chatbots, Nvidia now expects new AI models that are capable of creating video and engaging in human-like voice interactions to spur more orders for its graphics processors. “There’s a lot of information in life that has to be grounded by video, grounded by physics. So that’s the next big thing,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told Reuters on Wednesday.

The need for more computing power to train and run advanced AI systems has buoyed demand for Nvidia’s Grace Hopper like the H200, which was first used in OpenAI’s GPT-4o, a multimodal model capable of realistic voice conversation with the ability to interact across text and image. Nvidia’s other customers, including Google DeepMind and Meta Platforms, have also released AI image or video generation platforms.

Canva expands tools for organisations

The multimedia editing company Canva has announced a range of new and improved offerings catering to workplace users and large organisations, as it enters its second decade. The company announced its subscription-based Canva Enterprise, which aims to provide large organisations with the tools they need in order to coordinate projects, maintain security, consolidate apps and production tools, and access greater storage privileges.

The latest updates were shared during the company’s Canva Create event in Los Angeles this week. Canva further announced more resources such as work kits and templates for specific teams, such as a company’s marketing, HR, sales, and creative departments. Canva also said it was enhancing its generative AI-powered Magic Studio, which was used 5 billion times since launching in October 2023, as well as developing the Affinity platform it acquired. Canva has over 180 million monthly active users.

