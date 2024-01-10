Today’s Cache | Google accused of infringing computer scientist’s AI patent; Authors may struggle to reign in OpenAI in court; Meta restricts mature content for Facebook and Instagram’s teen users

January 10, 2024 02:24 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

Google accused of infringing computer scientist’s AI patent

Google this week will undergo a trial to decide whether the internet giant infringed the patent of a computer scientist through the development of its AI products. The company Singular Computing had accused Alphabet’s unit of copying the tech created by computer scientist Joseph Bates and using it for Google Search, Gmail, and Google Translate, amongst others.

While a Google spokesperson cast doubt on the strength of the case and its merit, the company Singular Computing wants up to $7 billion in damages. On the higher end of the range, this would break previous legal records in U.S. patent infringement cases. The trial is expected to be a short one, lasting only several weeks. Google claimed that it had previously rejected Bates’ proposed technology and moved ahead with its own methods for its AI services.

Authors may struggle to reign in OpenAI in court

While multiple award-winning authors as well as established news companies such as The New York Times have accused OpenAI of building its chatbot from copyrighted content, it may be far harder for writers and creators to prove their case in court and obtain a favourable verdict. Lawyers and legal experts have pointed out that courts are not quite ready to conflate isolated incidents of copyrighted content regurgitation with largescale copyright violations.

For its part, OpenAI has claimed that such instances are either bugs or a result of copyrighted media being available on third-party websites across the internet. Furthermore, the AI startup believes that the use of publicly accessible media for AI training is protected by fair use for the sake of innovation and scientific progress. Even as OpenAI and its backer Microsoft are hit with lawsuits, both companies have continued to release AI-powered apps and services aimed at enterprise users.

Meta restricts mature content for Facebook and Instagram’s teen users

Teen users of Facebook and Instagram (who do not lie about their ages when signing up) are set to get a far more protected experience, according to Meta, as content dealing with mature themes such as self-harm, suicide, and eating disorders will be restricted for these users. While some critics felt this was a case of too little, too late, the company touted the new measure as a way to give teens a safer digital experience.

Other U.S. regulators have accused Meta of designing Facebook and Instagram to keep children addicted to the apps, thus contributing to a youth mental health crisis. Teen users of Facebook and Instagram will also be stopped from looking up keywords that are harmful or inappropriate for their age.

