Today’s Cache | Former OpenAI chief scientist forms new AI company; Students refuse to work at Google, Amazon; New GST regime harmful for skill based gaming industry

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Former OpenAI chief scientist forms new AI company

OpenAI’s co-founder and former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever has announced that he will be starting a new AI company. Titled Safe Superintelligence, the firm will be focused on AI safety with offices based out of Palo Alto and Tel Aviv. In a post on X, Sutskever said that their focus from safety will not be distracted by management or product cycles or competitive pressures from the ongoing AI race in the tech industry.

Former OpenAI researcher, Daniel Levy and co-founder of Cue, Daniel Gross along with a former AI lead at Apple are listed as co-founders of the AI firm besides Sutskever. The AI researcher left OpenAI after being a major part of CEO Sam Altman’s firing last year. Sutskever was later removed from the company board after Altman’s return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students refuse to work at Google, Amazon

More than 1,100 STEM students and young workers from across 120 universities have signed a pledge to not take job offers or internships from Google or Amazon unless they stop being a part of Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion contract that offers cloud computing services and infrastructure to the Israeli government.

The students are from colleges like Stanford, UC Berkeley, University of San Francisco and San Francisco State University and also participated in a rally outside the Google office in SF with other workers and activists. These companies are the top employers for graduate students from these STEM schools according to LinkedIn data. Google had earlier clarified that Project Nimbus wasn’t for military work but leaked documents have showed that the contract is for Israeli military.

New GST regime harmful for skill based gaming industry

The new GST regime has been either harmful to the revenue of skill based online gaming companies or been turned their business model non-functional, a study by the Ernst & Young and the U.S. India Strategic Partnership Forum stated. After the changes in the EST structure, the pay-to-play online skill gaming industry has to pay 28% on deposits.

Since the new tax regime was introduced, no capital has been raised in the sector since 1st October 2023 with some companies reporting a complete withdrawal of global investors, the report added. The Indian gaming sector has attracted $2.6 billion in FDI since 2019 from both domestic and global investors with 90% going to the pay-to-play format.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.