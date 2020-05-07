Today’s cache | Facebook’s new content oversight board, and more

Facebook’s new oversight board to dispense of appeals on contents is now half full. The first twenty member of the board have been selected.

Also at Facebook, the social network has taken down several accounts, pages and groups for spreading disinformation.

Google is offering a course in machine learning for journalists on its learning centre. Speakermaker Sonos has launched its latest smart soundbar.

Lastly, three video games that you can play without an internet connection.

Facebook’s new oversight board is now half full

Facebook announced on Wednesday the first members of its new Oversight Board. The board has been set up to handle the social network’s most difficult and significant decisions around content.

The oversight board will have 40 members Facebook had kicked off the selection process by picking four co-chairs. Those four people have identified 16 new members, who were announced on Wednesday.

Facebook said that the selection process will continue until the board has identified up to 40 members. At that point, the oversight board will take responsibility for the selection of future members.

The members are contracted directly by the oversight board, and cannot be removed by Facebook. The board is financially independent with a $130-million trust fund to handle their operations.

The board will look into issues raised by users and those that come from Facebook. Users who don’t agree with the result from Facebook can refer their content issue to the board following guidelines that will be shared by Facebook in its response.

“Although we cannot make a decision on all of the many thousands of appeals we expect to receive from users, we will prioritise cases that potentially impact many users, are of critical importance to public discourse, or raise questions about Facebook’s policies,” the Oversight Board said a statement.

Some of board members include Pamela Karlan, Professor and Co-Director of U.S. Supreme Court Litigation Clinic at Stanford Law School; Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor of the National Law School of India University; Julie Owono, Digital rights advocate who serves as the Executive Director of Internet Sans Frontieres; Alan Rusbridger, Chair of the Reuters Institute for Study of Journalism, former Editor-in-Chief of Guardian; and Nicolas Suzor, Professor at the Queensland University of Technology Law School.

Facebook takes down accounts spreading disinformation

The social networking company said it has removed eight networks of accounts, pages and groups due to “coordinated inauthentic behaviour.”

The company said it had removed 732 Facebook accounts, 162 Instagram accounts, 793 Pages and 200 groups in April.

“When we find domestic, non-government campaigns that include groups of accounts and Pages seeking to mislead people about who they are and what they are doing while relying on fake accounts, we remove both inauthentic and authentic accounts, Pages and Groups directly involved in this activity,” the CIB report said.

Facebook views ‘coordinate inauthentic behaviour’ in two ways: government-backed and non-state operations. These behaviours manipulate public discourse and spread disinformation.

Of the eight networks, the two that had an international focus are from Russia and Iran. The six others are from the US, Georgia, Myanmar and Mauritania. These are targeted at domestic audiences.

All these networks began before the COVID-19 crisis, and some of them have used the crisis to leverage their goal to mislead.

In the US network, 19 Pages, 15 Facebook accounts, and one Group were removed. Facebook’s internal investigation linked this network to VDARE, a website known for posting anti-immigration content.

The most number for pages and accounts that were removed pertain to activity originating from Iran focused on a wide range of countries, including Egypt, Libya, the UK, and US. These were linked to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Corporation.

Google offers machine learning course for journalists

Google, in partnership with Polis, an international journalism think tank at the London School of Economics, has been exploring the impact of AI and machine learning (ML) on journalism.

Based on results from a survey it conduct last year on the use of AI in news organisation, Google on Wednesday made ML courses available for journalists. The course can be accessed on its training centre page.

“The message from newsrooms was loud and clear,” Mattia Peretti, Manager, JournalismAI, said in a blog post.

“That’s why we’re announcing a free training course produced by JournalismAI in collaboration with VRT News and the Google News Initiative.”

Google claims that the new course on machine learning was built by journalists and for journalists, and that it will address questions the concept, framework and how it can be used in news organisations.

The course will be available in 17 different languages. Apart from ML, the learning centre offers other courses that can help journalists find, verify and tell news stories online.

Sonos launches Arc premium smart soundbar

Sonos on Wednesday introduced its new premium smart soundbar, replacing Playbar and Playbase.

Sonos Arc builds on the speaker-maker’s existing home theatre technology with software-based audio supported by Dolby Atmos.

The speaker will come with eleven high-performance drivers. Two of the drivers will enable upward firing for 3D audio, clarity, detail and depth.

The soundbar adjusts its sound profile via software, based on the home theatre set-up and what’s playing: whether it is stereo, Dolby Audio 5.1, or Dolby Atmos.

The sound can be refined using the Sonos app that includes speech enhancement features to further clarify vocals.

“Arc brings the sounds of our favorite shows and artists to life like never before," CEO Patrick Spence said in a statement.

"Our goal is to make any room you have a television a place you can easily enjoy all of the great streaming video and music that exists today.”

Sonos Arc will be available starting June 10 for $799. The speaker can be controlled using an existing TV remote, Apple AirPlay 2, and with voice using Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Three offline games on Play Store

It’s great to play video games using Wi-Fi. But, there are times when you lose connectivity and go offline.

So, here are some interesting games you can play while offline. They are available for download in Play Store.

Soul Knight: Cut down armies of monstrous minions as you descend into randomly generated dungeons. This blend of fantasy and over-the-top action is easy to learn, but challenges come along quickly. The game can be played offline, but some unlockables can only be purchased with an internet connection

Paper Wings: From minimal, calming soundtrack to the unique, swooping-based gameplay, this arcade game is pleasant all around. You will enjoy unlocking feathered friends.

Space Marshals 2: Whether its creating distractions with a flash-bang, hacking an enemy tower, or pulling off a strangle-hold from behind, you’ll find your favourite style of stealth here. And if you die while offline, you’ll need to endure a 15-second wait to reappear.