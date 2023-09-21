Today’s Cache | Evaluating India’s semiconductor readiness; More authors sue OpenAI; India gets UPI options for WhatsApp Business payments

September 21, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

Evaluating India’s semiconductor readiness

In order to convince semiconductor and microprocessor makers to come to the country, government subsidies are a basic first step but tech players also want to be sure that their advanced products will be continuously used by local industries, said Christoph Schell, Chief Commercial Officer at Intel, during the company’s Innovation Summit in California this week.

Responding to The Hindu, Intel’s CCO added that semiconductor fabrication and packaging facilities as well as suppliers and consumers needed to be close together in order to justify an investment. In response to whether India could offer these factors, Schell said India’s position could be “very interesting” in the future. However, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger noted India’s significance in the company’s Asian supply chains.

More authors sue OpenAI over copyright

Bestselling authors such as John Grisham, Jonathan Franzen, George Saunders, Jodi Picoult and Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin have sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI in the U.S. The Authors Guild group represented the writers who alleged that OpenAI had trained its AI products on their work without asking for permission or compensating the authors.

OpenAI has previously defended the use of copyrighted media for training AI models, claiming that the fair use doctrine would protect such ventures. However, the company has claimed it is in discussions with authors worldwide. Multiple similar lawsuits against OpenAI as well as Big Tech firms such as Google and Meta are still pending in the U.S. courts.

India gets UPI options for WhatsApp Business payments

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said India-based users would be able to pay sellers on Whatsapp Business with the UPI option of their choice. The available payment options now include Pay on WhatsApp, credit/debit cards, netbanking, Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and more UPI options, while RazorPay and PayU will be the initial payment provider partners. This payment feature was previously introduced in Singapore and Brazil.

Zuckerberg made the announcement via a video shown during the Meta ‘Conversations’ event in Mumbai, which focused on WhatsApp Business. Meta also announced WhatsApp Flows for Business users, which will let them automate client processes such as booking tickets, opening accounts, submitting applications, etc. to make business-customer communication faster and easier.

