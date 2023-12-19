Today’s Cache | EU investigates X under DSA; Apple to stop Watch sales in U.S.; OpenAI outlines AI safety plan

December 19, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

EU investigates X under DSA

The European Union said it will launch an investigation of social media company X, formerly Twitter, over a suspected breach of obligations under the Digital Services Act. The law requires large online platforms and search engines to do more to tackle illegal content and risks to public security and protect their services.

The proceedings will focus on countering dissemination of illegal content in the EU, and the effectiveness of measures taken to combat information manipulation, notably of the “community notes” system. The Commission said it will now carry out an in-depth investigation as a matter of priority and continue to gather evidence by sending additional requests for information, conducting interviews and inspections.

Apple to stop Watch sales in U.S.

Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for U.S. customers. The decision stems from an October ruling by the International Commission restricting Apple’s watches with Blood Oxygen measurement feature as part of an intellectual property dispute with medical technology company Masimo.

Apple’s watches are expected to stay off the shelves if the White House doesn’t intervene in the international patent dispute. Apple from its end pledged to “take all measures” to resume sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the U.S. as soon as possible.

OpenAI outlines AI safety plan

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI laid out a framework to address safety in its most advanced models, including allowing the board to reverse safety decisions, according to a plan published on its website. The company is also creating an advisory group to review safety reports and send them to the company’s executives and board.

Earlier this year, a group of AI industry leaders and experts signed an open letter calling for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.