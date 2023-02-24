Today’s Cache | EU Commission’s TikTok ban, ChatGPT-themed malicious clients, and Google accused of destroying evidence

February 24, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

EU Commission’s TikTok ban

Those employed by the European Commission are no longer allowed to have the Chinese video sharing app TikTok on their corporate phones, after an order from the highest levels of the organisation. The ban was part of a move to increase the institution’s cybersecurity, and will apply to both corporate and personal phones that are a part of its Commission mobile device service. TikTok expressed its surprise and disappointment at the move, noting that it was not contacted beforehand. A spokesperson for the social media company said that it had 125 million users in the EU and protected all of their data.

ChatGPT-themed malicious clients

Cybercriminals are leveraging the popularity of the AI chatbot ChatGPT by creating a fake desktop client and encouraging users to download this version, according to Kaspersky. When users do so, a stealer Trojan goes to work collecting the device owners’ usernames and passwords through their internet browsers. The cybersecurity company said the scam had been spotted across four continents and warned users not to click on any strange links in order to access the OpenAI website, where users can try out ChatGPT for free.

Google accused of destroying evidence

In a U.S. government antitrust case regarding its search business, the U.S. Department of Justice has alleged that the tech giant destroyed evidence. The DOJ asked a federal judge to sanction the search engine company, claiming that Google did not take adequate measures to stop internal communications - such as employee chat logs - from being automatically deleted. Google disagreed with the allegations and stressed on its cooperation. The company also denied that it had abused its position in the internet search business.

