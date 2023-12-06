Today’s Cache | Elon Musk’s xAI files for funding; Apple’s warning to Indian iPhone makers; Amazon calls out Microsoft’s cloud dominance

December 06, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

Elon Musk’s xAI files for funding

The AI company xAI headed by Tesla billionaire and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in order to raise up to $1 billion in an equity offering. According to the document, xAI has raised $134.7 million in equity financing from a total of $1 billion.

xAI recently launched its AI chatbot Grok, which Musk said had access to real time information through X and would be integrated with the social media platform as well as available as a standalone app. He also claimed that Grok beat other rival chatbots on the basis of several accepted machine learning benchmarks. The X owner was formerly an investor in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, but left the company in 2018. Since then, Musk has been exceedingly critical of OpenAI’s operations and believes that chatbots other than his own are being censored by their makers.

Apple’s warning to Indian iPhone makers

India’s iPhone production targets may be affected if the country decides to mandate a universal charging port, said Apple. According to a government document, Apple is strongly against the move which was earlier implemented in the European Union, and is pushing for a delay at least. India wants smartphones to come with USB-C charging ports by around June 2025, with most manufacturers responding positively. However, Apple, which uses the lightning connector port that is not often compatible with other charging cables, has claimed it may not be able to meet the targets set under India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme if the rule is enforced.

Apple is exploring India’s potential as a manufacturing base for its premium iPhones as well as a consumer market, especially in light of its China-based supplier factories being hit by the country’s stringent zero COVID lockdown rules.

Amazon calls out Microsoft’s cloud dominance

‌Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been investigating the country’s cloud computing sector; a venture that has been complicated by giants such as Amazon claiming that Microsoft’s business practices are stopping customers from freely choosing rival offerings. Britain’s media regulator OfCom had previously pointed to both Amazon and Microsoft’s dominance in the market.

The e-commerce giant noted that customers had to buy separate licenses to use Microsoft’s software products with other cloud service providers, thus discouraging them from exploring rival products. Google has also hit Microsoft with similar allegations, even though the Windows-maker denied that it was hurting competition in the sector.

