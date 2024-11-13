Today’s top tech news: Elon Musk to co-lead government department; Apple’s new AI wall tablet; Netflix grows on ad-supported tier

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Elon Musk to co-lead government department

Billionaire Elon Musk is set to co-lead a new U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, which aims to crack down on what it considers to be excessive regulations and expenditures, while also restructuring federal agencies, according to President Donald Trump. He had previously noted that Musk could take up an official post in his government, should he return to power after the 2024 election. The department’s work is scheduled to end by July 4, 2026.

Critics have flagged potential conflict of interest concerns when it comes to Musk’s involvement in government matters, especially when considering his reach across the EV, satellite internet, social media, and aeronautic sectors in the U.S. Separately, the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which has the same abbreviated form - DOGE - as the new department, saw a huge spike in price in the past week, partially due to its history with Musk.

Apple’s new AI wall tablet

Apple next year could unveil a tablet that works as a wall-mounted home assistance system running on the iPhone-maker’s in-house AI features package, Apple Intelligence, reported Bloomberg. Some of the things that the device could potentially do include controlling home appliances, handling video conferences, and navigating apps with the help of AI. The wall tablet is reportedly code-named J490 and is under development, slated to be revealed in March, according to Bloomberg, which cited anonymous sources. However, Apple is yet to confirm or deny the development.

The premium device could respond to Apple users’ needs for an AI-powered home assistance system like Google’s Nest Hub and Amazon’s Echo Show and Echo Hub.

Netflix grows on ad-supported tier

Netflix is seeing tremendous growth on the back of its ad-supported tier as customers look for more affordable streaming options, even if it means watching ads in the middle of movies and shows. Netflix said that its ad-supported tier was seeing 70 million monthly active users globally. This is almost double of its rates from about half a year earlier. For reference, Netflix’s most affordable plan without ads costs $15.49 a month, while the ad-supported tier is priced at $6.99 per month in the U.S.

The streaming giant has been working to crack down on password sharing amongst users as it seeks to expand its revenue streams. This has largely been a success that was followed by growth in subscribers, and other streaming companies are also following suit by including ads in order to better monetise their content. However, there is user frustration surrounding the need to download a large number of streaming apps in order to cover one’s entertainment programming.

