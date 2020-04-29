Today’s cache | EA and Google pair up for games on Stadia, and more

The gaming industry has been super active lately. Latest update is that Google Stadia will host EA Sports FIFA and four other games on its platform. And separately, Epic Games is asking its users to set up two-factor authentication to redeem free games.

Another interesting development today is of a US tech firm signing a license agreement with China’s Huawei. The deal will allow the Chinese firm to use InterDigital’s patented technology.

YouTube videos to get higher quality streams as MediaTek allows it use its latest AV1 codec.

Finally, Nokia is set to supply SRAN to Bharti Airtel across nine circles in India. This move lays the foundation for Airtel’s 5G connectivity ambition.

US tech firm signs license agreement with Huawei

InterDigital, a US mobile technology company, on Tuesday signed a multi-year worldwide non-exclusive patent license agreement with Huawei.

The deal covers certain Huawei products and some of InterDigital’s patents. It has also been agreed between the two organisation to dismiss all pending litigations.

“The agreement underscores the fairness and flexibility of our licensing approach, including our rate and portfolio transparency, which set an industry standard,” William J. Merritt, President and CEO, said in a statement.

InterDigital is a Nasdaq-listed company that develops mobile and video technologies that powers several devices, networks and services worldwide.

The agreement will cover some Huawei devices across its 3G, 4G and 5G telecommunication standards, and allow the Chinese manufacturer to use InterDigital’s patented Wi-Fi and High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) technologies.

Founded in 1972, InterDigital claims to have over 32,000 patents in wireless and video technologies and 9,800 patents for 5G cellular data standards.

MediaTek to enable YouTube video streams with advanced codec

MediaTek will enable YouTube video steams to use its cutting-edge AV1 video codec, the company said in a statement.

The semiconductor company claims Dimensity 1000 5G system on a chip (SoC) is the world’s first smartphone SoC to integrate an AV1 hardware video decoder.

This technology will allow AV1 video streams to play at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps).

AV1 streams will improve compression efficiency and give users high quality visuals and smoother video experience, while using less data.

“MediaTek is engaged in consistently upgrading its offerings to enhance user experience, and AV1 technology is a prime example,” Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Business Unit, said.

“Video is now the most used form of communication, with 70% of Millennials and Gen Z reportedly using streaming services.”

The AV1 video codec is significant change in the video streaming industry. It was first released in 2018 by the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia). It was designed to replace the VP9 codec and become the Internet Video Codec (NETVC) standard.

AV1 is an ultra-high-performance video codec technology that delivers 30% more compression efficiency over existing VP9.

As smartphone users increasingly stream videos on their devices, Dimensity 1000’s power efficient hardware-based AV1 video decoder will allow users to enjoy longer battery life while still streaming at the best quality settings.

Combined with its ultra-fast 5G connectivity in a single chip, the Dimensity 1000 leads the industry in design and capability, the company said.

Electronic Arts and Google join hands, for games on Stadia

Electronic Arts and Google on Tuesday announced a tie up to launch five of EA’s video games on Google’s Stadia.

As part of the deal, Google will launch EA Sports FIFA, Madden NFL and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on cloud-based gaming platform Stadia.

“We’re thrilled to see some of Electronic Arts’ biggest hits come to the Stadia,” Phil Harrison, VP at Google said.

“I can't wait to play EA SPORTS FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on my favourite screens instantly with the simple click of a button."

Through the partnership with Google, EA has an opportunity to deliver some creative and innovative gaming experience on a new platform, Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, said.

EA Sports FIFA and Madden NFL are scheduled to be available to players on Stadia this winter, and more games are set to follow in 2021.

Nokia to supply radio network to Airtel at nine circles

Airtel will deploy Nokia’s radio network at nine circles in India to enhance network capacity and lay the foundation for 5G connectivity.

Nokia’s Single Radio Access Network (SRAN) will help Airtel manage 2G, 3G and 4G networks from one platform. SRAN will reduce network complexity and increase cost efficiency for the telecom service provider.

The two companies have signed a multi-year deal that will lay the foundation for providing 5G connectivity for Airtel.

The rollout will see about 300,000 radio units deployed at different spectrum bands, and is expected to be completed by 2022.

India’s telecom market will have 920 million unique mobile users by 2025, according to GSMA. And that figure includes about 88 million 5G connections.

Also, the country’s data traffic has increased by 47% in 2019 alone. Nokia’s SRAN solution may address this growing demand by adding network capacity.

The partnership includes Nokia’s RAN equipment that will help Airtel monitor and manage its network effectively.

Epic Games requires two-factor authentication for a limited period

Epic Games users will have to do a two-factor authentication to redeem their free games from the store, the company said in a blog post.

The gaming company is making this change to encourage players to strengthen their account security. As part of the change, users need to pass through two-factor authentication between April 28 - May 21.

If in case, players don’t have a two-factor authentication set up, they won’t be able to claim their free games. A message prompt will ask users to set it up.

“Two-factor authentication can be used to help protect your account from unauthorized access by requiring you to enter a security code when you sign in,” the company said.

In 2019, a security flaw in Fortnite gave way to hackers to access user accounts in Epic Games. These users had clicked a suspicious link.

Nintendo recently acknowledged that 160,000 accounts were impacted in a hacking attempts, which started earlier this month, according to a report on TheVerge.