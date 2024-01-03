Today’s Cache | Deepfakes spread as millions prepare to vote; U.S. courts to take on a series of Big Tech antitrust cases; Vodafone denies partnership with Starlink

January 03, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Deepfakes spread as millions prepare to vote

As millions of people in India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Pakistan prepare to vote this year, many will be exposed to deepfake videos and images that may polarise voters, manipulate opinions, or spread false information about candidates. In fact, an Indian deepfake-creation company even noted a rise in requests from politicians looking to create media for the upcoming general elections.

The purpose of such AI-generated videos can vary. While some are promotional in nature and intended to be shared with party workers’ communities, other kinds of media may claim that political opponents are unfit for their duty or to represent their country. A major risk is that even badly made deepfakes by amateurs can be shared with thousands of voters who lack the media or digital literacy skills to identify false news content. In the run-up to India’s elections, the government is working on regulation to tackle deepfakes and force platforms like YouTube to take them down quickly as well.

U.S. courts to take on a series of Big Tech antitrust cases

2024 will be a tense year for Big Tech giants such as Amazon and Google, as U.S. states as well as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) take on these companies in court, accusing them of unfair practices or even dominating their sectors by stifling competition. The rulings in these cases could result in the FTC exerting more control over Big Tech companies in the country.

While Amazon has been accused of keeping prices high on purpose, Facebook will have to defend itself against allegations that it misused its power as a social media platform. Meanwhile, Google is facing multiple lawsuits regarding its app store payment fees, its internet search dominance, and its ad tech business. In particular, Epic Games is looking to reduce Google’s influence over app developers and in-app payment processes.

Vodafone denies partnership with Starlink

The satellite-based internet service Starlink has gone live in many countries, including war-torn Ukraine, with some Indians hoping it will enable better connectivity - if it comes to India. However, Vodafone Idea had to issue a statement denying rumours of such a partnership with Starlink, which caused its shares to drop. The speculation was fuelled by a BusinessWorld report which floated the idea that markets were hoping Elon Musk would grab a stake in the company so that Starlink could come to India.

Vodafone was forced to issue a formal denial after being questioned by the Bombay Stock Exchange, and said it was not aware of any such talks with SpaceX. Starlink enables users in remote locations such as deserts or oceans to access the internet via satellites. It has also been used to help cover regions when the internet is cut by the ruling regime, such as in the case of Iran’s protests in late 2022.

