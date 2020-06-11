Today’s cache | Cyberattack at Honda plants, Twitter tests fleets in India and more

Honda has fallen prey to cyberattack, which has led to the company closing some of its plants in India, Brazil and US.

Twitter starts testing fleets in India, after rolling out the feature in Brazil and Italy.

Japanese gaming company Nintendo has admitted that 3,00,000 user accounts have been hacked in April and May.

Uber Africa has launched its digital wallet Uber Cash in some locations in Sub-Saharan Africa. The company has tied up with Flutterwave to enable digital transactions.

Apple is preparing to announce plans to make its own chips for Mac using Arm Ltd’s technology at the developers’ conference this month.

Honda global operations hit by cyberattack

Automaker Honda has been hit by a cyberattack that has made it stop its manufacturing operations in some locations and targeted internal servers.

The company’s plants in India and Brazil have halted production as the car and two-wheeler maker chalks out a plan to recover from the attack.

It is still unclear on which group could have orchestrated this hack that has affected 11 Honda plants, according to several media reports.

“At this time Honda Customer Service and Honda Financial Services are experiencing technical difficulties and are unavailable. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding,” Honda’s customer service handle tweeted on June 8.

The attack seems to have disrupted the car maker’s phone lines. In response to a customer’s query on how they can cancel a service over phone, Honda said subscription alterations cannot be done until its services are restored.

Some cybersecurity experts say this could be a ransomware attack that may have encrypted data or blocked the company’s IT systems.

'It looks like a case of Ekans ransomware being used,' Morgan Wright, chief security advisor at Sentinel One to the BBC.

'Ekans, or Snake ransomware, is designed to attack industrial control systems networks. The fact that Honda has put production on hold and sent factory workers home points to disruption of their manufacturing systems.'

A spokesperson for the company said it is continuing to investigate the detials behind the attack.

Nintendo says 300,000 accounts have been hacked

The Japanese gaming company said an additional 140,000 user accounts have been hacked in the April and May.

Nintendo had earlier confirmed that 160,000 accounts were illegally hacked, exposing users’ personal profile data, including name, email address, date-of-birth and country of residence.

Now, the total tally of user data exposed due to the hack stands at 300,000.

The company said it has identified an pattern in which hackers are getting access to Nintendo users log in credentials via their Nintendo Network ID (NNID).

“This time, there is a phenomenon that it seems that you made a spoofed login to ‘Nintendo Network ID’ from around the beginning of April using login ID and password information obtained illegally by some means other than our service,” Nintendo said in a blog post.

“We also confirmed that there was an illegal login to some ‘Nintendo accounts’ via NNID using this impersonation login.”

So, the company has asked its users to reset their passwords, and that activity has to be performed sequentially for NNIDs and then Nintendo accounts.

Once the NNID is reset, Nintendo will send an email confirmation. On receipt, users will need to change their Nintendo account password. The company suggests user key in two different passwords for these accounts.

In addition, the gaming company recommends users to set up two-step verification for their accounts to ensure they can use Nintendo’s services safely and securely.

Uber Africa launches digital wallet

Uber Africa, in partnership with fintech firm Flutterwave, has launched Uber Cash feature in Sub-Saharan Africa, Techcrunch reported.

Flutterwave is a San Francisco based payments gateway firm that enables B2B cash transfers using its APIs.

Uber Cash will help ride-hailers top up their wallets using Flutterwave’s pan-African remittance partners.

Uber’s GM for Sub-Saharan Africa Alon Lits confirmed that the service will go live starting this week for ride-hailing transfers in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Ghana, Ivory Coast and Tanzania.

The company will be using different top up options for different locations.

“In Nigeria you can use your Verve Card or mobile money. In Kenya, you can use M-Pesa and EFT and in South Africa you can top up with EFT,” Lits said.

Apple to announce its plan to make own chip at developers’ conference

Apple is getting ready to announce plans to make its own Mac chips, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the plans.

The iPhone maker’s plan to replace chips from Intel will be unveiled at the company’s annual developers’ conference. Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is scheduled to begin on June 22.

The newly built processors will have the same technology used in iPhone and iPad chip. The chip hardware is still months away from being completed, the sources confirmed. This means that it is possible for Apple to delay it announcement.

In the last 36-year history of the Mac, Apple has changed the chips only two other times. It moved to PowerPC from Motorola in the early 1990s. And then, at a developers’ conference in 2005, the company announced it shift to Intel from PowerPC.

With the new chip, Apple will be using Arm Ltd’s licensed technology, which has a different architecture compared to Intel’s. And so, developers will need time to set up their software for the new chip set.

Twitter tests fleets in India

After its initial launch in Brazil, and then in Italy last month, Twitter is testing fleets in India.

The feature is similar to Instagram stories, and allows Twitter users to post short photo or text stories on their time line.

The fleets will appear at the top of the user’s timeline, and each fleet will be available for a period of 24 hours.

“Testing, testing… We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours,” the company said in a tweet.

“This is a phased roll-out, Fleets will be available for everyone in India on Twitter for iOS and Android in the coming days in updated app versions.”

Its not clear when Twitter will give Fleets a worldwide roll out. So far, including India, only three countries have this feature as part of the app.