Today’s Cache | CrowdStrike refutes legal claims; Apple Intelligence delayed; Apple devices at risk

CrowdStrike refutes Delta’s legal claims

The U.S. cybersecurity company CrowdStrike has refuted claims made by Delta Air Lines that it should compensate the company for the losses it sustained after a faulty bug update led to a global IT outage in July. Delta was particularly affected, as it had to cancel over 6,000 flights over 6 days, leading to hundreds of thousands of passengers who were inconvenienced or even stranded. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the cost of the outage to the company was $500 million and that it was aiming for compensation though legal means, if necessary.

CrowdStrike disagreed with this course of action, claiming that it had offered to help out Delta with top-level consultations and experts, but that the airline company did not respond. The cybersecurity company also pointed out how Delta took much longer than its rivals to recover from the outage, and said this needed to be looked into.

Apple Intelligence deployment set to be delayed

The launch of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 line-up will not be affected by a delay in deploying the new features powered by Apple Intelligence, the company’s dedicated AI package of tools and perks that was announced at the WWDC event earlier this year. Th iPhone 16 series launch will take place as planned, but Apple Intelligence has been reportedly pushed back to iOS 18.1.

According to some previews, there are concerns that Apple Intelligence is yet to realise its full potential and that many features may only reach eligible users in October - and that too, with omissions. Apart from this, a fully re-designed Siri will be releasing next year in the spring.

CERT-IN warns Apple devices’ software at risk

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, CERT-IN, issued an advisory warning of multiple vulnerabilities in Apple software across products. The affected devices include iPads, iPhones, smartwatches, Macs, and VisionPro headsets, as well as Apple tvOS and the Safari browser. CERT-IN warned that the vulnerabilities could allow malicious actors to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DOS), and perform spoofing attacks against victims.

Apple device owners can check out whether their version of the software has been flagged, both on the CERT-IN website as well as Apple’s own resources page for security updates. Users are always recommended to upgrade to the latest version of their software to make sure they get the needed patches.

