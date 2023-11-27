Today’s Cache | Countries sign agreement for safe AI; Turmoil at OpenAI explained; TikTok maker to shut gaming brand

November 27, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Countries sign agreement for safe AI

18 countries, including the U.S. and Britain, unveiled what a senior US official described as the first detailed international agreement on how to keep artificial intelligence safe from rogue actors, pushing for companies to create AI systems that are “secure by design”.

The non-binding agreement carries mostly general recommendations such as monitoring AI systems for abuse, protecting data from tampering, and vetting software suppliers. This is the latest in a series of initiatives by governments around the world to shape the development of AI, whose weight is increasingly being felt in industry and society at large.

Turmoil at OpenAI explained

OpenAI almost ceased to exist after Sam Altman, the founder and CEO of the company that runs ChatGPT was ousted by its board of directors. He was later reinstated and the board unceremoniously disposed of. The intervening few days saw two interim CEOs, a bristling Satya Nadella, a gleeful Elon Musk, and over 700 employees in open revolt.

The cause of this chaos can be traced to contradictions that exists at the heart of OpenAI. These include the setup of the organisation. The for-profit venture essentially reports to the non-profit organisation led by a board that is hypersensitive about the commercial exploitation of AI. And the philosophy of ‘effective altruism’, that focuses on the possible negative impacts of AI and reducing the risk associated with it.

TikTok maker to shut gaming brand

TikTok maker ByteDance is set to internally announce the winding down of its Nuverse gaming brand and full retreat from mainstream video games. The decision is likely to have an impact on hundreds of employees, some of whom learned about the move during the weekend.

ByteDance will tell employees to stop working on unreleased games by December, and that it will look for ways to divest from titles already launched. The company’s creation of Nuverse in 2019 was widely seen as a major push into global gaming and a strategic element of its competition with domestic rival Tencent Holdings, the world’s biggest gaming company.