Today’s Cache | ChatGPT’s rival from China, Samsung’s Indian store, and the U.S. and EU strike an AI deal

January 30, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 08:01 pm IST

ChatGPT’s rival from China

While the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT by OpenAI has attracted global attention, Reuters cited an anonymous source to report that China’s internet giant Baidu Inc. may launch its ChatGPT rival in March this year. Like Microsoft with ChatGPT, Baidu’s long term goal appears to be leveraging the AI chatbot’s capabilities to enhance its search engine functions. While China has other chatbots, ChatGPT’s strengths include executing more work-related tasks. Baidu has a diverse portfolio of tech projects, but has started investing heavily in AI tech.

Samsung’s India store

The South Korean electronics maker recently opened its largest offline store based in North India. The new Samsung experience store will be located in Connaught Place in New Delhi. When announcing the store, Sumit Walia, Senior Director at Samsung India, specifically noted the importance of Millenial and GenZ customers. Apart from a service centre, the new store will offer smartphones, electronic wearables, appliances, and other accessories under its umbrella.

U.S. and the EU strike AI deal

While previous international agreements relating to AI mostly focused on data sharing and privacy, the U.S. and the EU have announced a landmark agreement to accelerate the use of AI technology in fields such as healthcare, farming, disaster management, and more. A key part of the agreement reportedly involves the partners building AI models together while not moving country-specific data between jurisdictions. A major use case for AI in the U.S. could be monitoring electricity usage and the health of electrical grids.

