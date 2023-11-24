Today’s Cache | Caution urged on AI regulation in EU; Tesla autopilot lawsuit heads to trial; OpenAI’s CEO ouster forewarned of breakthrough

November 24, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Caution urged on AI regulation in EU

Businesses and tech groups issued a warning to the European Union, cautioning against excessive regulation of foundation models in upcoming AI rules, fearing it could stifle innovation and drive start-ups away.

The plea, made as EU countries approach the final stages of rule negotiations, emphasizes the significance of foundation models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT in driving AI innovation.

DigitalEurope, representing industry giants like Airbus, Apple, Google, and more, stressed the potential for Europe to become a global digital powerhouse by fostering innovation in foundation models and general-purpose artificial intelligence (GPAI).

The joint letter, endorsed by 32 European digital associations, advocates for a balanced approach, urging policymakers not to regulate emerging players out of existence or compel them to relocate, recognizing the vast opportunity for innovation and growth in the European digital landscape.”

Tesla autopilot lawsuit heads to trial

A Florida judge has ruled that a jury will decide whether Tesla and Elon Musk overstated the capabilities of the Autopilot system, leading to a fatal crash.

The judge, Reid Scott, dismissed Tesla’s attempt to summarily dismiss the lawsuit brought by Kim Banner, whose husband died in a 2019 crash while using Autopilot. Scott determined that Banner’s attorneys presented enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial in the coming year.

Notably, the judge allowed Banner to pursue punitive damages, potentially reaching millions, and cited previous fatal Autopilot-related incidents, stating there is a ‘genuine dispute’ over whether Tesla created a foreseeable risk. Autopilot, designed to steer and brake automatically, remains at the center of safety concerns.”

OpenAI’s CEO ouster forewarned of breakthrough

Amid OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s temporary departure, staff researchers reportedly penned a letter to the board cautioning about a profound AI discovery, heightening concerns over its potential impact on humanity.

The undisclosed letter and its associated AI algorithm played a pivotal role in the board’s decision to oust Altman, known for his role in generative AI.

More than 700 employees had threatened to resign in solidarity with Altman before his reinstatement. The letter, mentioned by long-time executive Mira Murati, was cited as a contributing factor in Altman’s firing, although Reuters couldn’t independently verify its contents. The researchers behind the letter have yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.