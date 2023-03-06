Today’s Cache | Bing Chat’s secret ‘Celeb’ mode, Elon Musk’s latest Twitter promises, and BetterHelp slammed by FTC

March 06, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated March 07, 2023 09:19 am IST

Bing Chat’s secret ‘Celeb’ mode

A user testing the limited release version of the AI-powered Bing chatbot has claimed that there is a celebrity mode where the chatbot mimics the tone and personalities of several famous real and fictional people in order to interact with users.

Some real celebrities included in the list were Elon Musk, Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Diddy, Barack Obama, and Lebron James, according to the tech outlet Bleeping Computer. Fictional characters who can reportedly interact with users include Harry Potter, Sherlock Holmes, Batman, and Gollum. This comes in spite of concerns that the feature might be misused to imitate politicians and their speaking styles to spread fake news.

Elon Musk’s latest Twitter promises

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that the social media company would soon bring out the ability to reply to individual Direct Messages, updates for using reaction emojis, and the much sought-after encryption feature. However, more and more users have been asking about the status of features that Musk previously promised but which have not yet reached the general Twitter community. For instance, Musk announced in February that Twitter would share its ad revenue with Twitter Blue users if advertisements were shown in their threads. He also announced towards the end of February that Twitter would open source its algorithm. There has not yet been an official confirmation regarding these developments.

BetterHelp slammed by FTC

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has ordered the virtual therapy company BetterHelp to pay $7.8 million as partial refunds to customers in order to settle charges that it shared users’ personal data with third parties like Facebook and Snapchat for targeted advertising purposes. According to the FTC, BetterHelp collected data such as people’s contact information and mental health details and “betrayed” customers for profits. This is the first action that sees customers getting even partial refunds due to their health data being compromised. The FTC has further outlined measures that BetterHelp will have to follow in order to ensure that customers consent to their data being shared, and that third parties do not get to hold onto sensitive data indefinitely.

