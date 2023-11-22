Today’s Cache | Binance fined $4 billion as CEO steps down; Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO; Epic Games chief lambasts Google in court

November 22, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

Binance fined $4 billion as CEO steps down

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, was hit with a $4 billion fine in one of the costliest legal penalties faced by a crypto company. Adding to this, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced he was stepping down from his post. Zhao pled guilty to not maintaining a proper anti-money laundering program, which court documents said resulted in many transactions and large sums of funds being sent to or from potentially criminal users. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that more than one million such Binance trades violated U.S. sanctions and that Binance had also enabled fund transfers to Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades as well as al-Qaeda.

Zhao is based in the United Arab Emirates and expressed a desire to remain with his family, which is settled there. Until late last year, one of Zhao’s most significant rivals in the crypto sector was Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the now-collapsed FTX exchange.

Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

Though Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated that fired OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and his colleagues would be joining the Windows-maker in order to lead a new AI research team, OpenAI announced today that Altman would be returning as the company’s CEO with a new initial board. Nadella affirmed that Microsoft would continue to partner with OpenAI. Earlier, Microsoft had wanted to see governance changes at OpenAI, reported Bloomberg.

Altman’s shock firing last week, followed by former President Greg Brockman’s resignation, the appointment of two new interim CEOs in around three days, and an open letter signed by most OpenAI employees threatening to follow Altman out, have greatly spooked Microsoft investors and the tech industry at large. The software maker has invested at least $10 billion in OpenAI and a turbulent weekend caused anxiety for those holding Microsoft shares.

Epic Games CEO lambasts Google in court

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney did not mince words as he called for an end to Google’s methods of operating the Play Store for Android apps, claiming that the internet giant unfairly dominated the market and did not allow app makers to flourish outside its ecosystem.

The chief of the company behind the Fortnite game alleged Google was gouging prices and collecting expensive commissions on in-app digital transactions, adding that when Epic tried to make Fortnite for Android available on its own website, Google’s “scare screens” and pop-ups stopped users from leaving the Play Store. Epic has also levied similar allegations against Apple and the way it operates its app marketplace, but these did not hold up in court. Google CEO Sundar Pichai had defended the underlying principles of the Play Store when he testified in the case, claiming that Google would only do well when app developers thrived.

